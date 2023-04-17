Electric vehicles are changing the delivery industry

Few would contest the notion that EVs represent the future of transportation. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

While the electric vehicle (EV) industry is still in its infancy, few would contest the notion that EVs represent the future of transportation. The reason for this is simple: traditional petrol fuelled vehicles are a major source of greenhouse gases, contributing significantly to the sprawling climate crisis.

In Australia, road transport was responsible for 18% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions in 2020. That's according to the government's Climate Change Authority, which cites the adoption of electric vehicles as one solution.

Governments around the world have initiated programs designed to facilitate a transition to EV vehicle fleets, both in the public and private sectors. Public buses are a primary target for electrification. So too are delivery vehicles.

Suppose you want to send a birthday gift to a family member via courier Newcastle. So you purchase something online and proceed to consult a service like Fast Courier to find the most efficient and affordable means of getting it delivered. You cross that off your to-do list and go on with your day. No harm, no foul.

But it's not that simple.

Effect of delivery vehicles on the environment

According to the European Union, approximately 20-30% of a given city's CO2 emissions are the result of "last-mile" deliveries. The term "last-mile" refers to the process of transporting a package from a warehouse to its final destination-in most cases, the recipient's front door.

Oftentimes these routes are necessarily circuitous, not to mention choked with traffic, and a lot of petrol is burnt up along the way. Making matters worse is the fact that many initial delivery attempts are unsuccessful (e.g. if the recipient is not home when the package arrives), forcing the driver to come around a second or maybe even third time.

It's a problem that courier companies are very much aware of, and many of them are taking steps to address it.

How the landscape is changing

A few years ago Amazon partnered with Rivian, a leading manufacturer of EVs, to decarbonise its delivery vehicle fleet. Last summer the e-commerce giant officially began its roll-out of custom electric delivery vehicles, deploying thousands of them across the United States. Amazon hopes to have 100,000 of these Rivian EVs on the road by 2030.

The Amazon Rivian EDV, to use its proper name, was included on a list of emerging EV delivery and work vehicles compiled by Car and Driver. Also included on the list were delivery vehicles from Canoo, BrightDrop (a subsidiary of General Motors), and Udelv, which is working on a fully autonomous delivery vehicle.

Speaking of BrightDrop, it was reported last year that FedEx had received 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery trucks. FedEx expects to add 2,500 of these vehicles to its fleet in the coming years and, like Amazon, has pledged to achieve a 100 per cent zero emissions fleet by 2040.

One major advantage of EV delivery vehicles is that they help - or compel - companies to optimise route planning. That's because an EVs route must accommodate the vehicle's range and charging requirements.

For companies like FedEx and Amazon, this entails the development of a broad charging infrastructure with strategically located charging stations spanning their respective networks. It's a big job, and an even bigger investment in the future of our planet.

EV progress Down Under

In Australia, the transition to zero emissions delivery fleets is well underway. Take IKEA Australia. The furniture retailer has set an extremely ambitious goal of 100 per cent zero emissions by 2025.

To that end, IKEA Australia has partnered with delivery service companies ANC and ORIX to begin the process of electrifying its courier fleet. One of the highlights is an e-TukTuk produced by BILITI Electric, an EV manufacturer headquartered in California. They're being imported by EMoS, a Brisbane-based company.

These electric TukTuks, which ANC has nicknamed BUDDe, are specifically designed for last-mile deliveries which, as we noted earlier, currently have a tremendous carbon footprint.

Then there's Australia Post. At present it boasts the country's largest electric delivery vehicle fleet, with 4,100 vehicles in operation. The majority of these are three-wheeled EVs, a sustainable substitute for the old red delivery motorcycles which are being quickly phased out.

Beyond that, Australia Post uses nearly 1,000 electric delivery bicycles, over 100 hybrid cars, and three large zero emissions delivery trucks from Fuso.

The bottom line

As the technology driving EVs continues to evolve, transitioning to zero emissions delivery vehicle fleets will become more accessible and practical for courier companies-large and small ones alike.

EVs are steadily growing in efficiency, range, and affordability. Also - and this is the real game changer - manufacturers are increasingly able to offer customised EV solutions tailored to the individual needs of different clients. This will have a massive impact on the rate of EV uptake in the private sector.

Speaking at the IKEA Australia event, ORIX CEO Reggie Cabal summed up the growing consensus: