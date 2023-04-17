Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Farmer dies after tragic shed fire at Paterson Road, Woodville

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Ambulance and Westpac Rescue Helicopter personnel at the scene of the fire on Saturday, April 8. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
NSW Ambulance and Westpac Rescue Helicopter personnel at the scene of the fire on Saturday, April 8. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

The man who suffered serious burns in a shed fire at Woodville last week has died in hospital, a close family friend has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.