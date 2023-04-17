NRL defends referee over Tyson Frizell hair-pulling penalty

NRL general manager of football Graham Annesley has defended referee Peter Gough for the controversial penalty he awarded against Knights forward Tyson Frizell for hair-pulling on the weekend.
Frizell was penalised for pulling the ponytail of Jarome Luai as the Penrith five-eighth threatened to break clear in the 57th minute, and in the ensuing set of tackles, utility Jaeman Salmon scored a crucial try to help the Panthers eventually win 16-15 in extra time.
After the game, Frizell described the incident as unintentional and said: "I'd like for him to tie his hair up."
Knights coach Adam O'Brien backed his acting skipper by saying: "It's ridiculous. Otherwise I'll advise them all to start growing their hair long to try and get an advantage."
In his customary Monday review of the weekend's games, Annesley acknowledged that the incident "created a lot of discussion" but, having watched repeated replays, felt Gough had no other option.
"The referee has been fairly heavily criticised for this decision, but I just really don't know what else the referee could have done," Annesley said.
The referee is in a no-win position here, absolute no-win position.- GRAHAM ANNESLEY
"I get the argument. Obviously the hair is long and you're entitled to grab a player's jersey ... but we can't have a rule that says if you've got long hair it's OK to pull the hair.
"Is it possible that players can get their hair pulled accidentally? Well, yeah, of course, and the match-review committee decided not to charge for this.
"But if the referee doesn't act on that, then there's complaints about a player getting his hair pulled."
Annesley acknowledged his endorsement was "not going to satisfy Newcastle or their fans" but said the referee could only act on what he saw.
"The referee is in a no-win position here, absolute no-win position," Annesley said.
"If the referee ignores what he sees there, he's accused of letting a player pull another player's hair ... I just think it's very, very difficult to say the referee has done something horribly wrong here."
Meanwhile, Annesley declared Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon was lucky not to concede a rare three-point field goal for his late contact on Nathan Cleary when Penrith's skipper landed a drop goal to lock scores up at 15-all.
"The contact here is not that heavy or serious, but it could easily have brought a penalty ... it's just not worth the risk," Annesley said.
"This game could have ended before it even went into extra time. There's absolutely no reason to do it whatsoever. Why risk losing the game in that action, and having the referees decide that that contact was unnecessary or late?"
