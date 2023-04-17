Newcastle Herald
NRL defends referee over Tyson Frizell hair-pulling penalty

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 17 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 6:08pm
NRL general manager of football Graham Annesley has defended referee Peter Gough for the controversial penalty he awarded against Knights forward Tyson Frizell for hair-pulling on the weekend.

