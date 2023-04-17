Newcastle Herald
Jacob Saifiti vows to make an impact for Knights in return from suspension

By Robert Dillon
April 17 2023 - 8:00pm
Jacob Saifiti. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
It's felt like more than five weeks.

- JACOB SAIFITI

AFTER five weeks in purgatory, Jacob Saifiti is primed to make up for lost time when he returns for the Newcastle Knights in Saturday's clash with North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.

