Jacob Saifiti vows to make an impact for Knights in return from suspension

AFTER five weeks in purgatory, Jacob Saifiti is primed to make up for lost time when he returns for the Newcastle Knights in Saturday's clash with North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.
Saifiti was sent off for a brutal hit on Jake Simpkin in Newcastle's round-two win against Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval and subsequently pleaded guilty to a grade-three reckless high tackle, incurring a five-game ban.
The 26-year-old has since been training intensively and counting down the days until he can resume, aware that his fresh legs will provide the Knights with a much-welcomed boost.
"It's felt like more than five weeks," Saifiti told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's just been frustrating. I feel fit. I wouldn't say it's been another pre-season, but I've certainly been topped up a fair bit, mainly in the gym. I'm feeling really strong at the moment so I'm fit and ready to go."
Saifiti described the tackle that led to his suspension, which left Simpkin concussed, as "a complete accident".
"It is what it is," he said.
"I thought I was a bit unlucky with how many weeks I got [from the judiciary], but life goes on."
Saifiti said that while he was a reluctant spectator, it had been heartening to watch his teammates compete strongly in his absence.
During his five games on the sidelines, the Knights have posted two wins and a draw and were gallant in their two losses during that period, against the Dolphins (36-20) and Penrith (16-15).
After the off-season departures of David Klemmer, Pasami Saulo, Sauaso Sue, Jirah Momoisea and Max Bradbury, the Knights appeared light-on for front-rowers this year and Saifiti's suspension stretched their resources even thinner.
But Newcastle's engine-room rotation of Daniel Saifiti, Leo Thompson, Jack Hetherington and Mat Croker have been doing an admirable job.
"The boys have been playing some really good footy," Jacob said. "Especially Leo, he's been unreal this year.
"All our middles have been effective. But I guess when Daniel comes off, there's not much size in our pack and hopefully that's where I can help out."
Knights coach Adam O'Brien prefers to use Jacob as a stormtrooper off the bench and the 114-kilogram, 1.95-metre battering ram was confident he could have an immediate impact.
"I think I can come back and spark the team, for sure," he said. "We probably haven't started the second halves of games the way we want to and hopefully I can bring some energy."
Saifiti scored a try for NSW in an outstanding Origin debut last season but said he had given this year's series no thought.
"If that is going to happen, it has to come from me playing good football for the Knights," he said.
