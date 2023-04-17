Newcastle Jets primed for do-or-die derby with arch-rivals Central Coast

THERE is no such thing as a meaningless F3 derby, but Saturday's showdown between the Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners shapes as the most important between the two sides since the 2008 grand final.
Just ask Newcastle mainstay Jason Hoffman, a veteran of 28 F3 derbies, including Newcastle's famous 1-0 victory in the A-League decider 15 years ago.
"It's a massive game," Hoffman said on Monday.
"Obviously every derby in the history of my involvement in derbies has been important for the football club.
"But I think this one, with what's on the line for us as a playing group, is extra special ... I think it should be one of the most anticipated ones."
After last week's dramatic 2-1 win against Macarthur Bulls, sealed by an injury-time goal from Brandon O'Neill, the Jets are in seventh position, three points adrift of both sixth-placed Sydney FC and Wellington (fifth), with two rounds remaining in the regular season.
A victory against the Mariners, who are third on the points table and have already secured entry into the finals, could ensure Newcastle head into their last-round clash against Sydney with a top-six berth up for grabs. A loss to their arch-rivals, however, would leave the Jets as play-off spectators for a fifth successive season.
"It's in our hands," Hoffman said on Monday.
"We firmly believe that if we get two good results, we'll be kicking on in finals football."
Hoffman said the Jets have never doubted that making the finals was a realistic goal.
"It's just about consistency for us now," Hoffman said.
"We've always believed that we're a good enough team to be there ... if we can be as aggressive as we were last week against Macarthur, then I'm sure we'll get the job done.
"It's a process that we've worked at as a group since the pre-season.
"We're at the pointy end now, and we are where we are on the table for a reason.
"Those little hiccups that we've had have put us in a bit of a dogfight, a scrap, but for us we feel like we're a good football team and we deserve to be there.
"But it's just about having the mentality that we're in finals football already.
"Every match for us is a must-win, and it's a massive F3 derby with plenty on the line.
"Being the last home game of the year as well, we really hope that all our fans come out in force to give us that extra little kick that hopefully helps us get over the line."
Co-captain O'Neill was still on a high after last week's goal - which he rated "probably the most important I've scored" - but said "more importantly, we're still alive" in the race for the finals.
"Massive game this weekend," he said.
"That's what we wanted to do. We've tried to keep it in our hands and six points [from two games] come the end of the season, hopefully that's enough."
After taking only two competition points from their previous six games, the Jets needed no reminding of the sudden-death stakes when they took on Macarthur.
"We feel finals footy is already here, which is exciting, because it's do or die for us," O'Neill said.
"As a footballer, you always want to be playing for something.
"And this year, we're now in a position where every single game from now until the grand final, we're playing for something.
"So as a footballer, these are the games you want to be playing in."
O'Neill added that "if you can't get up for these games, you may as well not be a footballer".
The midfielder helped Sydney FC win a grand final in 2018-19 and had no doubt that last week's win could be a catalyst for the Jets.
"Momentum is key coming into the back end of the season and coming into finals," he said.
"I think he who has the most momentum going in is the best chance of winning it.
"Finals are a different beast ... we've got the momentum and the only way is up."
