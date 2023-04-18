It is not beyond reality that some players in the toughest game of our era use the pulling of hair, even though it was long and hanging down his back, as a penalised offence. The incident against the Panthers was, in my opinion, used as another way to gain advantage over the opposition. Sorry Knights, you were done again by the long-haired player and the referee. If something is not done, all NRL players will be getting a perm after the game as it is possible that having long hair wins the game. What next?