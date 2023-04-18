I RECKON it is obvious that the Newcastle Knights board needs to approach the NRL regarding enforcing a short hair rule similar to that in heavy industry ('NRL defends referee over Frizell penalty', Newcastle Herald 18/4). That means banning it or making it compulsory to have the said hair contained so that it is not a danger to the wearer and others close by. To penalise any player because another person's hair is long and in the way of the tackler is nothing but stupid, as I believe the wearer is putting himself in danger of injury.
A person using any machine is not permitted to operate the unit because of the possibility of the hair being caught in the machine. So, likewise, having long hair being pulled by a tackler should be put back on the referee or game officials, as, in my opinion, they are falling short if they allow such a safety risk to make it onto the field.
It is not beyond reality that some players in the toughest game of our era use the pulling of hair, even though it was long and hanging down his back, as a penalised offence. The incident against the Panthers was, in my opinion, used as another way to gain advantage over the opposition. Sorry Knights, you were done again by the long-haired player and the referee. If something is not done, all NRL players will be getting a perm after the game as it is possible that having long hair wins the game. What next?
COME October, or thereabouts, all Australians will be asked to vote. The wording of the referendum is: "A Proposed Law: To alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
I know my vote is important, but it is not easy. I am struggling, but not for the usual reasons. By voting, I feel similar to an executioner, a grim reaper, a hangman and both judge and jury. I will also feel like a murderer, a law enforcement officer, station manager and welfare worker. What I am being asked to do makes me seem like a god, a queen or a slave master having the power of life and death over my subjects.
If that is how much power I feel that I and, collectively, we all have, imagine how it must be for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to once again have to go begging, this time to make representation to Parliament on behalf of their people?
We all have the chance to do the right thing by those we have so badly damaged. No doubt there will be the deniers claiming they had no hand in any of it. Being honest, we all did, because of white privilege, our attitudes, racial slurs and jokes, generalisations and worse.
Enough of the scepticism and red herrings, humbly vote yes to honour our First Nation people. Under the circumstances, it is the very best, and the very least, we can do.
I HAVE read the comments by various contributors regarding the Voice, and I am very concerned that it has become an issue to be decided on political leanings rather than on the merits of its benefit to all Australians.
The constitution is the cornerstone of our political and legal system, and any changes to that document should be very carefully weighed up. The pros and cons of the change should be the subject of open, vigorous and respectful debate. There is no place in that debate for childish emotional outbursts, name calling, personal attacks or emotional blackmail. I've found all these actions have come from the proponents of the 'yes' vote.
It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that all Australians are fully informed of not only the possible benefits of the proposed changes but the possible detrimental effects. I think they are morally obligated to fund both the for and against arguments to allow all citizens to make a decision unclouded by political posturing.
If this process is not followed, I believe that it can be concluded that the architects of this proposal are attempting to subvert a free, open and informed vote. Until that happens I am in the 'no' camp.
In my opinion, this is not about an altruistic desire to help Indigenous Australians, but for the Prime Minister to pat himself on the back. Anyone who votes on this matter based solely on their political leanings is doing a disservice to themselves and their fellow Australians.
ANDREW Spannenberg ("We can go nuclear, but must we?", Letters, 15/4), we live in a veritable ocean of radiation, most of it not dangerous, some of it perhaps even beneficial (radiation hormesis).
Millions of nuclear particles zap us internally from the decay of radioactive constituents of our bodies, in addition to exposure from cosmic rays, radon and other normal environmental radioactivity.
Mining to provide pipes for a solar power station brings more radiation to the earth's surface than radiation released from a nuclear power facility.
The atomic bomb survivors were exposed to acute, high-dose whole-body radiation, but the average lifetime excess dose from the Chernobyl accident has been compared with the background dose received from living for three to 10 years in Los Angeles.
In 2021 the US National Institutes of Health reported "no evidence that radiation exposure from the Chernobyl accident caused genetic changes that were passed on to children".
HERE we go again: Aussie sports officials are, in my view, being totally out of touch with the athletes and the community by giving them 48 hours to leave the Olympic village after the Paris games. Bah, humbug.
But I bet the officials will stay for all the free dinners, drinks and lavish gifts. When the blazes are we going to get some decisions up to date with athlete and public expectations? It's been going on since forever. Get real.
EARTH Day on April 22 is devoted to our unique planet. For more than 50 years, people have been coming together to celebrate nature, draw attention to environmental decline and promote conservation and sustainability.
Incredibly, one billion people from more than 190 countries take actions such as planting trees, reducing plastic waste, making sustainable fashion choices, and advocating for the environment.
This year's theme is "invest in our planet". It should be a catalyst for communities to work together to make lasting changes that will lead to a sustainable future.
As Desmond Tutu said, do your little bit of good where you are; it is those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.
FOR three years now I've been crossing Stockton Bridge to and from work. I glance towards Nobbys, and it's pretty boring. I think a massive statue such as the Jesus monument, Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro would put Newcastle on the world stage. I'm open to suggestions. I think a monstrous Joey Johns skateboarding down King Street past Maccas, no shirt on, is the way to go. The giant Joey could be built out of Lego bricks.
WHY is Australia giving NATO the cold shoulder? It beggars belief that Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has turned down an invitation to attend the NATO summit in Lithuania later this year. Given the current geopolitical landscape and the increasing strategic importance of the transatlantic bloc, wouldn't Mr Albanese's time be better spent on strengthening our relationship with neighbouring allies and committing to our region's defence? In these times of growing uncertainty and increased tension between the big military powerhouses of the globe, Australia remains absent once again on the international stage.
I DISAGREE with David Stuart's account of John Howard, ("Howard's legacy in eye of beholder", Letters, 15/4). In my opinion he was the greatest liar unsung; he led Australia into war with his lie that Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. His second lie was the children's overboard incident. His third was about unions controlling the Melbourne/Sydney waterfront and backing Reith (who I think is another liar) in calling in South African gangsters to quell the supposed infraction.
RATHER than simply cast aspersions, could David Stuart please name one of my weird and wacky contributions, as I did regarding Carl Stevenson (Short Takes, 14/4)?
JOHN Arnold, (Short Takes, 17/4), is correct in assuming Indigenous disadvantage for 235 years. However, a racist policy such as the Voice, giving special rights based on skin colour, enshrined in our constitution assumes they will be disadvantaged forever. Far better, in my opinion, to endeavour to lift them up to the equality all Australians have, rather than keeping them down.
AFTER reports of two stabbings in NSW this past Friday alone, one of which was fatal ("Paramedic's stabbing a 'profound tragedy'", "Man stabbed at train station", Newcastle Herald 15/4), and with an increase in domestic violence across NSW, I wonder if the wowsers will ever consider that there very well might be a multitude of reasons why a man would carry out a violent act. Or will they just continue to simply blame it all on alcohol consumption (even when alcohol isn't involved)?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.