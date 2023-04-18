Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes April 19 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 19 2023 - 4:00am
Tyson Frizell and Jarome Luai clash in the Knights and Panthers match in which Frizell was penalised for a hair pull when tackling the Penrith half. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
I RECKON it is obvious that the Newcastle Knights board needs to approach the NRL regarding enforcing a short hair rule similar to that in heavy industry ('NRL defends referee over Frizell penalty', Newcastle Herald 18/4). That means banning it or making it compulsory to have the said hair contained so that it is not a danger to the wearer and others close by. To penalise any player because another person's hair is long and in the way of the tackler is nothing but stupid, as I believe the wearer is putting himself in danger of injury.

