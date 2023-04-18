IT IS going to be a chilly start across the Hunter Region on Wednesday as temperatures drop below 10 degrees.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology the mercury will plummet to between eight and 11 degrees Celsius overnight with some of the coldest temperatures expected in the Upper Hunter.
There will also be some early morning fog and a slight chance of showers along the coast.
These wintery conditions are caused by a cold front forecast to move from the southern coastal waters further north.
Thankfully the sunshine should warm things up during the day with temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.
Cooler conditions haven't kept people away from the local beaches.
Jordyn Fischer, two, and her grandmother Victoria Plant enjoyed a trip to Newcastle beach on Tuesday, with near perfect conditions enticing many board riders into the water too.
