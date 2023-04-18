A LUXURY home with dual street entries overlooking the Myall River at Tea Gardens is expected to break the suburb record for a residential sale.
Positioned on 1435 square metres, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 97 Marine Drive is on the market for sale via expressions of interest with a guide of $5 million.
If it fetches the guided price, the sale will break the suburb record by more than $1 million.
A five-bedroom, five-bathroom home on 116 acres at 7 Petrel Place currently holds the record as the most expensive residential property in Tea Gardens after it sold for $3.95 million in 2013.
Ray White Tea Gardens listing agent Stuart Sinclair is selling the property alongside Darren Curtis from Christie's International Real Estate.
"It will break the suburb record by a mile," Mr Sinclair said.
"We are guiding $5 million which is well and truly below replacement value."
Showcasing cutting-edge contemporary style and water views, the home spans three levels and includes a gym, multiple living areas, terraces, courtyards and decks, as well as a media room, top-floor loft study and lift access.
The impressive design encompasses high ceilings with void spaces and architectural skylights that allow light to flow into the home.
Extensive timber panelling pays homage to the nautical setting and cantilevered elements add to the striking design.
"It is multi-level living," the agent said.
"The astounding part of it is the living spaces which are all one level including the dining, kitchen, lounge and the swimming pool connecting with the indoor and outdoor dining areas."
The kitchen is fitted with Gaggenau appliances, a coffee machine and a large island dining bench that opens to alfresco balconies on two sides.
There is also a custom-built wine cellar with a tasting area.
Owner Mark Betar, who operated Toyota car dealerships in Dubbo before retiring and moving to Tea Gardens, built the home in 2010 after purchasing the land five years earlier with his wife, Lyn.
The spacious home is designed to capture the water views.
"It is a beautiful home that has been very well built and well planned," Mr Betar said.
"We wanted a forever home, which was the intention so that could house our kids and their kids but circumstances have changed since then."
Outside includes a second terrace adjoining the dining room with an outdoor gas fireplace and access to the pool and poolside terrace.
The private master wing includes an ensuite, a walk-in robe and a north-east-facing balcony with views.
There is also a studio with a kitchenette and storage, internal access to the triple lock-up garage and extensive use of louvres for cross ventilation.
"Having the lift is great because you have a few levels to get up when you have groceries, but I also love the open plan of the design," Mr Betar said.
"It's very easy to live in."
Mr Sinclair said the home is arguably the most recognisable in the area and remains a talking point even a decade after it was built.
"I have caught the ferry into Tea Gardens and you can hear people when they see it across the water say, 'Wow, is that a house or is that a block of units?'," he said.
"People instantly talk about it when they see it."
The agent said the property has already drawn interest from buyers overseas.
"I believe [Christie's International Real Estate agent] Darren could have someone penned in who is flying out from the US to have a look at this one and a few others, so it is drawing interest from all around the world," he said.
The home is open for inspection by appointment.
