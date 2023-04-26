Steel can be recycled forever Advertising Feature

InfraBuild's recycling site in Hexham has been operating for around 25 years. Picture supplied

Steel is one of the great examples of the circular economy at work.



As a major steel recycler and manufacturer, Infra- Build plays a key role in this cycle and in shaping the nation - which means that local households that recycle their scrap metal are contributing to nation building too, as well as helping the environment.



InfraBuild owns 26 recycling sites nationally, including five in NSW operated by Matthews Metal Management (MMM).

The Newcastle site at Hexham, 15km inland from the CBD, has been operating for more than two decades.



InfraBuild recovers about 1.4 million tonnes of recycled metals across the country each year.

Scrap metal is sourced from households, local government, mining, demolition, automotive and waste companies.

Both the public and trade are welcome to take their scrap metal to the Hexham recycling facility.



The scrap steel is shredded and processed onsite for recycling and nonferrous metals such as copper, aluminium, brass, radiators etc are prepared for sale in local and international markets.



InfraBuild uses scrap metal to manufacture steel billets at their facility in Rooty Hill, Sydney.

This steel is then used by InfraBuild and other fabricators to manufacture products which are used in everything from bedding springs and agricultural fencing to the reinforcing in large-scale projects, which in recent years has included Sydney's Metro and Brisbane Cross River rail projects and currently Melbourne's Metro Tunnel project.

This marks steel's full journey in the circular economy - steel that may have once been part of a fridge is shredded and combined with a host of other scrap metals to make new steel, which is then manufactured and sold back into the market in another product.

One of steel's greatest qualities is that it is infinitely recyclable. In fact, steel can be recycled to make new steel and upcycled to produce a higher quality of steel.



InfraBuild's facilities recover about 1.4 million tonnes of recycled metals across the country each year.



Steel will continue to play an essential role in helping shape our nation's future. In fact, steel demand is predicted to increase significantly by 2050.

The primary way this is done is via electric arc furnace-based steelmaking processes, which many steel manufacturers globally are transitioning to as the industry pursues a decarbonised future.

InfraBuild has been using electric arc furnace-based processes to manufacture steel for almost 40 years.