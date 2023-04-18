AZZURRI coach James Pascoe says he's "looking forward to the next phase of the season" with more troops readily available and without any catch-up games on the horizon.
Outside of Wednesday night's Australia Cup tie with Newcastle Suns at Lisle Carr Oval, Charlestown have managed to play their full complement of seven games so far in 2023 and remain on top of the NNSW NPL men's ladder despite dropping their first points to Weston on the weekend.
"We've had a little roll-on effect, three or four out each week for a whole host of reasons - suspension, injury, holidays," Pascoe said.
"That's about to level out for us and we've done what we've done not being able to build a consistent starting team or familiar roles.
"It's been a bit of a band-aid approach each week, but that's just about to end so I'm looking forward to the next phase of the season."
Pascoe has Cal Bower (holidays) returning for Azzurri soon while the likes of Rene Ferguson, Miguel Angel Fernandez, Luke Callen and Harry Frendo will no longer have to "manage minutes".
"All of these guys are about to be unleashed in a different way than they have been," the Charlestown mentor said.
Azzurri (18 points) had won six straight to open their campaign before Sunday's 2-1 loss to the visiting Bears (13), now one of two sides five adrift in a share of second.
"You'd sign up for that every day of the week before a season starts. The weekend was a really good arm wrestle and nice to be part of a highly competitive match," Pascoe said.
Charlestown are away to Olympic this Sunday, but unlike nine other clubs they don't have any games to catch up.
"The club deserves a bit of credit for that because they invested big money into drainage. I really don't see too many games being affected on that surface now," Pascoe said.
"It's a huge bonus not to have a backlog of games. Some teams have already got two NPL midweek catch-up games and if throw in Cup on top of that, you're playing three times a week."
Maitland are one of those sides impacted, washed out last start and now facing four matches in the space of 11 days - Australia Cup versus Cessnock on Wednesday, Edgeworth away on Sunday, Lambton on April 26 and Cooks Hill next weekend.
Adamstown also have Australia Cup commitments on Wednesday night, kicking off with Kahibah. Lake Macquarie and Weston clash on Thursday night. Two matches are scheduled for May 2.
ROUND 8: Friday - New Lambton v Cooks Hill. Saturday - Lambton v Valentine. Sunday - Edgeworth v Maitland, Broadmeadow v Lake Macquarie, Olympic v Azzurri. Tuesday - Adamstown v Weston.
LADDER: Azzurri 18, Lambton 13, Weston 13, Edgeworth 12, Magic 10, Olympic 10, Valentine 8, Cooks Hill 5, New Lambton 5, Maitland 4, Adamstown 4, Lake Macquarie 0.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.