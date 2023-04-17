Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes April 20 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated April 20 2023 - 9:21am, first published April 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Halting Hunter coal trains won't make the difference on climate
Halting Hunter coal trains won't make the difference on climate

SERIOUSLY, these protesters put their lives in harm's way and put people's livelihood in jeopardy ('Rising tension', Newcastle Herald 17/4). Yes, everyone has a right to protest, but I believe you are focusing on the wrong country to make any difference to global warming. Take your placards and megaphones over to countries that pump out 20 times more carbon than Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.