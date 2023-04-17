Halting Hunter coal trains won't make the difference on climate

The NIAA has an Indigenous staff of 22 per cent, selected by bureaucrats and politicians, who are employed to implement government policy. The Voice will consist of 100 per cent Indigenous members who will be elected solely by their communities. The NIAA is a legislated body and can be abolished at any time by any government. The Voice will be a permanent structure. The NIAA interacts only with the executive government, usually in confidence, whereas the Voice will advise both the government and parliament, making policy decisions public and transparent. The NIAA, like ATSIC and other political Indigenous creations before it, is simply a tool for implementation of already legislated government policy.

