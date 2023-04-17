Halting Hunter coal trains won't make the difference on climate

SERIOUSLY, these protesters put their lives in harm's way and put people's livelihood in jeopardy ('Rising tension', Newcastle Herald 17/4). Yes, everyone has a right to protest, but I believe you are focusing on the wrong country to make any difference to global warming. Take your placards and megaphones over to countries that pump out 20 times more carbon than Australia.
China is the worst offender and they are building 260 more coal-fired power stations, and you say that we supply them with coal. Absolutely we do; if not, they would burn poorer quality coal, which will create far more emissions. Meanwhile, the Labor government is in bed with China. Is this not a conflict of interest and against their guidelines towards carbon-free by 2030?
If this government was serious, I believe it would ban iron ore and coal exports to China and India in aid of lowering carbon emissions. Why is it that Australia has to be the leaders in reducing global warming? How about protesters focusing their energies on those countries that don't give a damn? You have missed the mark when it comes to reducing global warming, too; our planet is overpopulated, hence excess emissions. While our population continues to grow we have Buckley's in curbing climate change or reducing global warming. Our planet is stuffed, conflict will increase, nations will starve, but you stop coal trains.
FOSSIL fuels have accumulated under the ground over a massive time period. When humans first started extracting fossil fuels from the ground to burn and create energy, they then had little understanding that the resulting release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere of the earth would ultimately lead to changing the world's climate as we are experiencing.
Before the Industrial Revolution carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere were around 280 parts per million (PPM). Now CO2 levels in the atmosphere are close to 420 PPM. It is understandable that ignorance in the early days of the Industrial Revolution have led to us having to face the human caused climate change problems we are facing today. Now, however, it's common knowledge fossil fuels should remain where nature intended - underground.
Despite the avalanche of scientific warnings clearly indicating that burning fossil fuels must stop if the advance of human created climate change is to be halted, our federal government lets burning fossil fuels to create energy to continue.
I CAN understand the concerns of Matt Eggleston ("Need more details on Voice", Letters, 18/4) and Greg Hunt (Short Takes, 18/4) about the upcoming Voice referendum. Change is not always easy.
Since the referendum council was established in 2015, there has been a lot of publicity and debate about recognition of Indigenous Australians in the constitution. To claim that the government is being sneaky and underhanded is disingenuous. The constitution is not the place for detail, a point made by several constitutional lawyers. It gives broad outlines only, and legislation provides the detail.
The 1967 referendum allowed the federal parliament power to make laws with respect to Indigenous Australians, but it did not give detail of any and every law that was then going to be made. To do so would make the constitution unwieldy and deny any government flexibility to change laws as needed when circumstances and changing times demand.
There is more than enough detail about the Voice to Parliament for us to decide whether we agree that Indigenous Australians deserve recognition in our constitution. I hope Matt and Greg can find the courage to support this important change.
KERRY Thomas revives a debunked argument by a Sky News commentator that the National Indigenous Australian Agency (NIAA) already acts as a Voice ("How will Voice change anything?", Letters, 14/4).
The NIAA is an instrument created to implement government policy after it has been legislated. The government tells it what to do. The Voice is an advisory body independent of the government that will give non-obligatory advice on policy before it is made and legislated.
The NIAA has an Indigenous staff of 22 per cent, selected by bureaucrats and politicians, who are employed to implement government policy. The Voice will consist of 100 per cent Indigenous members who will be elected solely by their communities. The NIAA is a legislated body and can be abolished at any time by any government. The Voice will be a permanent structure. The NIAA interacts only with the executive government, usually in confidence, whereas the Voice will advise both the government and parliament, making policy decisions public and transparent. The NIAA, like ATSIC and other political Indigenous creations before it, is simply a tool for implementation of already legislated government policy.
The Voice will function well before decisions affecting the lives of Indigenous Australians are made. The Voice is a uniquely useful idea that at least 80 per cent of Indigenous Australians support. We must support them.
A RECENT comment by Mac Maguire that Peter Dutton is sending a message that Mr Dutton could not care less about what Indigenous people want is complete nonsense to me (Short Takes, 15/4). I think any clear-thinking person, with a modicum of understanding of what a constitution is designed to achieve, would realise that voting yes for the Voice is enshrining racism into the Constitution.
We got rid of racism in our constitution in 1967. Australia has 26 Indigenous MPs in federal and state parliaments, 109 Indigenous agencies who represent and communicate with Indigenous people, and we spend billions of dollars yearly on Indigenous affairs. Please Mr Maguire, instead of criticising Mr Dutton, could you make a meaningful contribution to this debate and tell us how the Voice will improve the lives of people in Indigenous communities?
A GROUP of Indigenous representatives have said they have no say in parliament stating who they are and what they need. The proposed Voice to Parliament is designed to meet this need.
I beg to differ. Who they are is mentioned at every opportunity with the welcoming ceremonies and the Indigenous flag. There is not one government form available that doesn't ask whether the applicant is of Indigenous or Torres Strait Islander descent, and I believe that usually shows preference above and beyond non-Indigenous people. Various examples are in health, education, housing, welfare and employment.
I realise this letter will be used to call me racist, but if telling the truth makes me a racist, then I am prepared to accept all the hate and misinformation that comes my way.
IT'S about time the NRL cracked down on long hair in the game. Tyson Frizell highlighted the situation in the game against the Panthers on Saturday night when he was penalised for pulling Jarome Luai's hair ('NRL defends referee over Frizell penalty', Newcastle Herald 18/4). Tyson had simply grabbed Luai's collar and his hair got in the way. Players need to put their hair up in a bun or the run on trainers need to be replaced with hairdressers!
CARL Stevenson and Charles Nightingale both, in my opinion, display the ignorance typical of conservative climate fear mongers, ("Market's power switch too quick", and "Don't rush in to renewable shift", Letters, 14/4). Mr Stevenson seems to think both sun and wind only produce energy for eight hours a day ... wind has an eight-hour limit? Seriously? I suggest Mr Nightingale looks into how much tax and royalties coal and gas actually pay versus the subsidies they receive. He might be surprised at the results. Not that facts often change the minds of some of the deliberate ideological Luddites on these issues.
I WILL vote 'yes' for an Aboriginal Voice to Parliament. If I could, I would vote 'no' to a billionaire's voice to Parliament.
I FIND it interesting how people, such as Greg Hunt (Short Takes, 18/4), have suddenly worked out that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese can be secretive and sneaky. It seemed that they never noticed that the former Liberal prime minister had any of those traits, or that he attended major sporting or social events.
TO every protester that stopped the coal trains on Sunday ('Rising tensions', Herald 17/4), I hope every individual rode their bicycles to the protest. Electricity and petrol are fossil fuels, making it hypocritical to use a car that is either electric or petrol.
CHALLENGED, Ian King claims to be in touch ("Ask the owners on pay rise cost", Letters, 17/4), but again fails to provide any evidence of such or any research despite having two opportunities to do so. Why, and why avoid directly stating that he actually spoke with any small business and when? Instead simply regurgitating the same old claims I complained about.
STEVE Barnett (Short Takes, 15/4) says that Ray Hadley has declared that butchers are smart. Probably not as smart as the butchers of old who had to put sawdust on the floor of their shops. Because there's nothing like the smell of wood burning when you're cooking your steak.
