THERE'S hardly a square foot of Jan Hugo's home untouched by the British royal family.
As the owner of Australia's largest collection of royal family memorabilia, the Nulkaba local was booking flights and accommodation just minutes after the date of King Charles' III coronation broke.
"I don't expect to see too much of the coronation, millions of people will be there, but to be in London for the atmosphere and partying in the streets after it's over will be amazing," she said.
"So many times we've had people come here from retirement villages and they would remember what it was like to be at Elizabeth's coronation as children, how excited they were to be a part of history.
"That's how I feel, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me."
Ms Hugo's collection started in 1981 with a coin to commemorate Charles and Diana's engagement that she bought when her first daughter was born.
Then it became a cup, a plate, a spoon for the baby - soon she had a room full of Diana memorabilia.
"Then I thought I needed to get something of the Queen, when I had a cupboard full of that I thought I'd better get something of her father," Ms Hugo said.
From there it's grown to more than 10,000 items, marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year back to King George III in 1806.
The coronation won't be Ms Hugo's first brush with King Charles and his wife Camilla, having met them both in Sydney in 2015.
"I think he'll make a good king," she said.
"Even though we only spoke for a few minutes he seemed like a very caring person and I'm sure he will be a good king for the Brits.
"He cares about the people, the planet and he wants to do the right thing.
"He's been the heir in waiting for a long time, and he has had a good teacher."
And, King Charles isn't the only royal run-in Ms Hogan has planned.
She'll be meeting up with a woman after her own heart, County Durham grandmother and record-breaking royalist collector Anita Atkinson.
Her home museum includes more than 12,000 items of royal memorabilia, including a rare oil painting of the Duke of Kent valued at £60,000 and a framed napkin King Charles once used on a flight.
"She's the biggest collector in the UK," Ms Hugo said.
"I had actually seen her on the TV over the years and sent her an email to say we were coming - she doesn't open her home to the public only for special events.
"That will be exciting to see her collection and no doubt the week of the coronation she will be tied up with TV over there and all sorts of things."
Ms Hugo and her husband will have three weeks overseas jam-packed with royal engagements, visiting the home of Henry VIII - Hampton Court Palace, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's summer home Osbourne House at the Isle of Wight and of course a squiz at Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey.
If it was up to her, the pair would already be on their way.
"I could pack my bag and go now to sit at the airport and wait, that's how I feel," Ms Hugo said.
"It's very exciting.
"This is a once in a lifetime chance, it's never going to happen again and I'm going to enjoy every minute."
And, while her husband Dave might not be quite the royalist she is - he'll be showing off his own collection at a beer can collector's event at the end of the month.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.