Magic take full advantage of cup fixture to overcome NNSW NPLW leaders

BROADMEADOW coach Jake Curley says a midweek Women's League Cup fixture provided just what Magic needed to topple NNSW NPLW frontrunners Charlestown.
Coming off a competition loss to Maitland, Broadmeadow rebounded with a 2-1 victory against New Lambton at Speers Point on Wednesday and advanced to the semi-finals of the newly introduced knockout tournament.
Magic followed on by prevailing over the previously unbeaten Azzurri 3-1 at home on Sunday, bridging the gap on the ladder to just two points in the process.
"It was good for us playing that game [Women's League Cup]. After that loss we trained, worked on a few things and then got to play again - helping with out continuity," Curley said.
"For us, and maybe other teams as well, we want to play more games. There's State Cup [one off], but we don't really go into that full strength because there's a lot of shorter games played over two days. Cup fixtures give us an opportunity to play more games."
NNSW officials conducted a League Cup draw on Tuesday with Broadmeadow now facing Maitland for a spot in the 2023 decider while Olympic meet Azzurri.
Dates and venues have yet to be determined.
Magic's next regular-round battle will be away against bottom-placed Warners Bay on Sunday with right fullback Jemma Lawson in doubt because of a hamstring issue.
Kalista Hunter, Kirstyn Antoni and Adriana Konjarski all scored for Broadmeadow last weekend.
Sunday sees Azzurri welcome equal-second Olympic, Adamstown tackle fourth-ranked Maitland and Mid Coast travel to New Lambton, fresh from opening their account.
LADDER: Azzurri 15, Olympic 13, Magic 13, Maitland 12, Adamstown 7, New Lambton 4, Mid Coast 3, Warners Bay 0.
ROUND 7: Sunday - New Lambton v Mid Coast, Azzurri v Olympic, Warners Bay v Broadmeadow, Adamstown v Maitland.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
