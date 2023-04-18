AS the country prepares to vote on a First Nations' Voice to Parliament, 'Yes' campaigners believe the biggest change happens around the kitchen table.
And it all starts with a conversation.
Together, Yes is the first nationwide process teaching people how to inform friends, family and workmates about the referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the Constitution - giving them a Voice to Parliament on issues that affect them.
Kitchen table conversations are a tried and tested approach used by the Victorian Women's Trust for the last 20 years, Yes 23 Campaign national field director Emily Holme said, teaching Newcastle locals how to host their own on Tuesday.
"It's our belief and our approach that Australians are people of goodwill who want to understand and make a good decision," she said.
"They're not empty-headed vessels to be filled with political decisions by the TV.
"When you facilitate having these discussions together you create a powerful movement for change."
The idea is to bring together up to 10 people in homes or communal spaces for two separate conversations about the referendum.
Together, Yes provides talking points and information for hosts to spark discussion.
About 100 people went to the event to learn how to host their own conversations, including Hamilton residents Mary Watson and Richard Fletcher.
Ms Watson said she's passionate about seeing the 'yes' vote succeed.
"I was so excited that finally as a country we might do something about recognition and changing our Constitution to acknowledge and put First Nations' people where they should be - at the forefront of our country," she said.
"I just think it's so overdue in this country."
Mr Fletcher said he came along because he wasn't sure how to start a conversation.
"Now I've heard what they've said, I work with Aboriginal men and when I was in my 20s and we had the 1967 referendum I only knew one Aboriginal person and I didn't have a clue what it was about," he said.
"Now I think a lot of people are in that position, they don't know a lot of Aboriginal people and they don't know what the issues are.
"This is a chance to have a discussion that isn't just about arguing 'yes' or 'no', it is a very important issue."
For a number of attendees, particularly those in older generations, there was a sense of anxiousness about opening a dialogue on what can feel like a touchy subject.
Ms Holme said it's about making people comfortable to engage in 'out of bounds' topics.
"I think this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Australians to openly talk about the kind of country we want to be going forward and how we want to acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as a part of our history and future," she said.
For more information visit togetheryes.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
