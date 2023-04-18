Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Voice to Parliament referendum: Together, Yes campaign in Newcastle to teach locals how to start a conversation

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 18 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS the country prepares to vote on a First Nations' Voice to Parliament, 'Yes' campaigners believe the biggest change happens around the kitchen table.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.