My interest today in these weird and wonderful gadgets comes from a current exhibition showcasing the role Port Stephens and Newcastle played defending the region in World War 2. The display, at the Visitor Information Centre at Nelson Bay this month, by the Tomaree Museum Association (TMA), includes a diorama of amphibious landing training in wartime with the US Army as well as banners and a uniform. TMA spokesman Doug Cross said next week's Anzac Day commemorations was the impetus for the display.