Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Stop saying 'we need to educate the consumer', beef producers told

By Shan Goodwin
April 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pollinate's Howard Parry-Husbands talking vegetarians and consumer guilt at a recent beef industry summit.
Pollinate's Howard Parry-Husbands talking vegetarians and consumer guilt at a recent beef industry summit.

RESEARCH shows that 7 per cent of metropolitan Australians identify as being vegetarian, a figure that has been stable for a number of years now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.