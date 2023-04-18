The Newcastle Jets will be striving to overcome an unwanted record over the next fortnight if they are to feature in A-League Men's finals.
The Jets are yet to post back-to-back results against any of the teams, collectively, now inside the top six during 2022-23.
Sitting three points shy of the play-offs with two rounds remaining, Newcastle (29) face third-ranked rivals Central Coast (38) at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday before travelling to meet sixth-placed Sydney FC (32).
Eleven of the Jets' 24 appearances so far have been against a combination of premiers Melbourne City (49), Adelaide (41), Mariners, Western Sydney (38), Wellington (32) and the Sky Blues.
Newcastle have recorded three wins, two draws and six losses - picking up 11 of their 29 points from those now in the top half of the ladder.
Wins came in rounds three, seven and nine against Wellington (3-1), Central Coast (2-1) and Adelaide (1-0) respectively.
The most recent point was City (1-all) in round 22.
Newcastle's season-best unbeaten streak of six, between rounds 12 and 17, came against those currently in the bottom half of the ladder outside Wanderers (1-all) in round 13.
Losses occurred in rounds four, six, a rescheduled season-opener, 10, 19 and 20 against Wanderers (2-0), City (2-1), Mariners (3-0), Sydney FC (2-0), Wellington (2-1) and Adelaide (4-2) respectively.
The Jets have been locked in a hotly-contested race towards the A-League men's finals over the closing stages of this campaign and recently, only four points separated seven sides.
Fresh from Friday night's stirring last-gasp 2-1 victory over Macarthur at home, Newcastle will be hoping to write another chapter in their derby history with Central Coast and keep their title aspirations alive.
"It's a massive game," Hoffman said earlier this week.
"Obviously every derby in the history of my involvement in derbies has been important for the football club.
"But I think this one, with what's on the line for us as a playing group, is extra special ... I think it should be one of the most anticipated ones."
Last-round opponents Sydney FC tackle the Roar in Brisbane on Monday while Wellington visit Western Sydney on Friday.
Meanwhile, Jets goalkeeper Jack Duncan wasn't part of last weekend's squad because of illness.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
