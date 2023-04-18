Woman thrown from horse, emergency services rush to racetrack

A woman has been injured after she was thrown from a horse at a racetrack on the Central Coast on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the facility on Howarth Street at Wyong just before 7am after reports a woman believed to be aged in her 30s had suffered leg, pelvis and possible back injuries in the fall.
It is understood she was thrown from the horse before it somehow landed on top of her.
NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics had been sent to the scene and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was en route to take the woman to hospital about 8am on Wednesday.
The severity of the woman's injuries could not be confirmed at the time of publication.
