The field of budding young male popsters is crowded, but while Mitch James knows it's time to make a move, he's confident it will be on his terms.
James, 27, is about to embark on his The Long Road Home Tour with 50 shows across 15 countries, including eight Australian shows in June. The Australian leg kicks off on June 9 with a show at Whalers Hotel in Warrnambool, and includes LaLa's at Wollongong on June 14 and The Cambridge in Newcastle on June 16.
James is touring on the back of his second album, patience, released in November 2022, featuring singles motions, japan and stuck in denial, which have garnered more than 1.6million social media streams in total.
James is a self-taught guitarist and singer-songwriter. He began releasing his music on social media and went to London as a teenager to try to get a music industry break. He was signed by Sony and released his first single, No Fixed Abode, in 2016.
So far, James has had more than 206million streams globally and over 3.3million video views.
Despite his apparent early success, he is hungry to find a bigger audience and is humble about how far he has climbed - like opening three shows for Ed Sheeran in Dunedin, New Zealand, in 2018 and playing in the line-up of Calum Scott's world tour.
"It's been a very interesting time, especially now, considering I'm independent," James said in an interview last week. "There are so many bells and whistles to get it moving. I just feel like it is a now-or-never thing.
"I'm at sort of a crossroads in my career, where I feel like I need to show what I am capable of."
James is gifted at capturing the pop angst of youth in song. His hits such as 21 and Bright Blue Skies lay it right on the line - one person telling another exactly how they feel about their relationship.
Like the opening line of his song Sunday Morning: Open the door and let me in, Clothes on the floor before we say a word...
Or Move On: It's never goodbye, Tell me we'll pick it up again...
For James, who still lives in New Zealand, his songwriting is about openness.
"My fans who interact with me, one of the main reasons they vibe with me, I always try to be honest with my music, and by being honest, I'm telling my story," he says.
I'm your average bloke. I have average bloke experiences aside from my job. That's what I write about . . .- Mitch James
What you hear, and what you see, is what you get, with a pop music beat.
"I've toned the partying down a little bit now that I'm pushing 30," he says.
"I'm a real dude. I enjoy having a lot of beers with my mates on the weekend, I'm not opposed to a smoke now and then. I have absolute nightmares with women. I'm just like everyone else. I've just been gifted with the ability to write songs, play them and sing. And be a vessel for my experiences, which a lot of people resonate with.
"Like I said, I'm your average bloke. I have average bloke experiences aside from my job. That's what I write about cause that's what sticks with me most. Having trouble with girls, or beers with mates. People can tell, I'm just being honest. There is something magical about music as a medium.
"I can listen to a song, and tell if someone is lying."
In another sign of his individual independence, James is happy to continue to call New Zealand home, only heading to Los Angeles to deal with songwriting and recording sessions.
"I feel I get the best results as an artist by just living my life, as fully and intentional as I can, then a couple of times a year I'll go over and visit these insane creatives and make some really meaningful stuff," he says.
It's probably also that independence that makes James wear no guilt for making pop music.
"You know, pop's not a dirty word to me, I love a real well-written pop song, that you can't deny 'cause it's catchy. If it's catchy and says something, that's my cup of tea. I'm unashamed of that."
For the record, 75 per cent of his fans are female. And he is currently single.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
