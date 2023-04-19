Newcastle Herald
Macquarie back-rower Jordan Noble scores five tries on a record-breaking day for the Scorpions

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 19 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
Macquarie forward Jordan Noble, who scored five tries in the Scorpions' 62-6 victory over Kurri Kurri on Saturday. Picture Max Mason-Hubers
Macquarie believe Jordan Noble's five-try haul against Kurri at the weekend is a new club record with officials and past players unable to recall another Scorpion scoring more than four in a game.

Max McKinney

