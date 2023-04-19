Macquarie believe Jordan Noble's five-try haul against Kurri at the weekend is a new club record with officials and past players unable to recall another Scorpion scoring more than four in a game.
The side's 62-6 victory over the Bulldogs at home on Saturday is also understood to be the most amount of points the Scorpions have ever scored in a game, eclipsing their 60-0 rout of Central in the 2017 preliminary final.
Noble, a Macquarie junior who notched his 100th first-grade appearance last year, crossed twice in the first half at Lyall Peacock Field and three times after the break.
"It was a bit of a flukey one. I'm not usually a big try-scorer, so even to get the two at the start was a bit of a surprise," he said. "But the hat-trick, that was the biggest surprise and I couldn't believe it the fourth and fifth."
The 28-year-old can't recall scoring more than a single try in a first-grade match.
"I'm lucky to score five a season, let alone five a game," he said, adding he wasn't sure if he had scored five in a first-grade season.
Long-time Macquarie clubman Steve Woodbridge said Noble was considered the club's first player to score five, passing halfback Chris Swan's 2006 effort of four.
"We can't go back to 1960 ... we've had to rely on our old boys, but we also think the 62 points is the highest number of points we've scored in a first-grade game in the history of the club," he said.
Noble's first try came off a dummy-half run, while the rest were from line-breaks at various distances. The back-rower credited halves Bayden Searle and Jayden Wright for setting him up.
"They sorted me out, straightened up and made the hole for me," he said.
Macquarie put struggling Kurri to the sword in what was their first home game this season. They targeted the Bulldogs on the left edge and had repeated success.
The win was their third of the campaign and lifted them to fourth on the ladder. Their only loss has been to Central in the season-opener.
The Scorpions entered this campaign without the likes of Liam Higgins, Ben Roose, Kurt Aldridge (retired), Kyle Kingston (Lakes), Callan Briggs and Jeremy Gibson. But they gained Matt Cooper (Lakes), Rob Buaserua (Wests) and Cody Bryant.
"We're a pretty young team now," Noble said. "There's a couple of new faces putting pressure on. I think we'll go pretty good this year."
Noble said the 40-4 loss to Maitland in last season's grand final barely rated a mention in pre-season, but was naturally giving everyone "a bit of extra drive".
"We kind of wanted to leave it in the past and I think we did when we left the oval that day," he said.
Next are leaders Cessnock at home on Saturday.
"It will be interesting to see how we tee up against them," Noble said. "Kurri I don't think, unfortunately, they're a strong side this year but Cessnock certainly will be.
"It will test us."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
