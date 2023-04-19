NOVOCASTRIAN sisters Hannah and Jesse Southwell have re-signed with the Newcastle Knights.
The siblings, who played together in the NRLW for the first time last year, have inked multi-season deals to remain at the club.
Hannah, 24, missed most of last season after suffering a knee injury in Newcastle's opening game, which was now 18-year-old Jesse's debut appearance.
The Knights went on to claim their inaugural premiership in the campaign with Jesse proving a star at halfback and Hannah still playing a role off the field as a co-captain.
Hannah previously played for the Sydney Roosters, where she won a premiership before returning home to the Knights last season. She began her NRLW career at St George Illawarra.
Jesse won a Commonwealth Games gold medal playing rugby sevens last year just weeks before her first NRLW campaign.
Both sisters have been talented multi-sport athletes with Hannah particularly excelling at cricket, soccer and rugby in her youth.
The duo's retention follows the announcements of Tamika Upton and Yasmin Clydsdale re-signing with the Knights on five and three-year deals, respectively, last week.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
