Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The Waifs Up All Night anniversary tour plays Civic Theatre in July

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated April 19 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Waifs are coming to Newcastle in July.
The Waifs are coming to Newcastle in July.

Australian indie folk darlings The Waifs have announced an extensive tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Up All Night album.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.