Australian indie folk darlings The Waifs have announced an extensive tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Up All Night album.
Each show will see the band play the album in full and a few fan favourites.
They will be joined by special guests along the way (Josh Pyke, Mick Thomas, Jeff Lang, Jordie Lane, Liz Stringer, Jeff Lang and Felicity Urquhart), including Missy Higgins (Melbourne show), who did her first national tour supporting the original Up All Night album tour in 2003.
The band will release Up All Night on vinyl for the first time with a limited signed edition available.
Through their first 10 years of touring from 1992, the band released three albums - self-titled The Waifs (1996), Shelter Me (1998) and Sink or Swim (2000). But it was the single London Still, released in July 2002, that brought them into the national and international spotlight.
It was followed by singles Fisherman's Daughter, Lighthouse and Highway One.
The band is sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson, Josh Cunningham, Ben Franz, David MacDonald.
Up All Night Tour tickets go on sale from Thursday, April 20.
June 1 Queenscliff, June 2 Ballarat, June 3 Melbourne, June 4 Shepparton, June 7 Meeniyan, June 9 Traralgon, June 10 Upwey, June 11 Bendigo, June 13 Warrnabool, July 4 Birdsville, July 6 Rockhampton, July 7 Townsville, July 8-9 Cairns, July 13 Canberra, July 14 Newcastle, July 15 Sydney July 16 Wollongong, July 19 Caloundra, July 20-21 Brisbane, July 22 Toowoomba, July 23 Miami Gold Coast, August 4 Hobart, August 5 Adelaide, August 8 Tamworth, August 9 Wyong, August 10 Bathurst, August 12 Alice SSprings, August 17 Mundi Mundi Bash at Broken Hill, September 2 Perth, September 3 Mandurah, September 7 Kalgoorlie, September 8 Esperance, September 9 Albany, September 13 Margaret River, September 14 Bunbury, September 16 Geraldton, September 22 Darwin, September 24 Broome.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
