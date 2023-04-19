LYLE Chandler has his sights set on Banju's home cup at Scone next month, but wouldn't say no to collecting Tamworth's silverware along the way.
Banju resumes in the Tamworth Cup (1400 metres) on Friday and will back up in the Upper Hunter on May 12, having strung together three straight wins in Sydney last preparation and a Parramatta Cup second.
"The main target this preparation is the Scone Cup, and this [Tamworth Cup] is the ideal step up to the mile," Chandler said.
"He rarely runs a bad race when he gets to this sort of trip and hopefully there's no scratchings so he should move into barrier five or six which is a good place to be."
Aaron Bullock will be on board Banju for the $200,000 feature, which doubles as a Big Dance qualifier.
Scone trainer Cameron Crockett has apprentice jockey Reece Jones riding Commando Hunt, coming off a Muswellbrook Cup win but drawing wide in 19.
Newcastle's Kris Lees has three runners - recent Provincial Championships quinella Spangler and Loch Eagle as well as Irish import Acquitted.
Aramayo represents Sam Kavanagh while Ligulate rounds out a trio of Australian Bloodstock connections.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
