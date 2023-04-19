Newcastle Herald
Lyle Chandler-trained Banju eyeing cup double - Tamworth first and then home for Scone feature

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Banju, centre carrying green colours, winning at Warwick Farm last year. Picture Getty Images
LYLE Chandler has his sights set on Banju's home cup at Scone next month, but wouldn't say no to collecting Tamworth's silverware along the way.

