Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Novo development site listed for $8 million as mortgagee sale in Newcastle West

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated April 20 2023 - 10:52am, first published April 19 2023 - 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN inner-city property with DA approval for 78 apartments has been listed as a mortgagee sale in Newcastle West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.