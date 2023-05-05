Newcastle Herald
Henderson Advocacy boss Jack Henderson and business partner PRD Presence head Mark Kentwell look to offload properties

By Donna Page
May 6 2023 - 7:00am
Jack Henderson owns one of four penthouses in Fabric House on the old David Jones site in Newcastle.
HIGH-FLYING Newcastle real estate agents Mark Kentwell and Jack Henderson are attempting to defy the Hunter region's struggling market, listing three of their own inner-city Newcastle properties for sale.

