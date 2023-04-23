An armchair. A dishevelled room. A burst of outrage and a surrender to vulnerability. It ends with a man on the floor, pinned to the carpet by the gymnastic intellect of a woman. It is frenzied, symbolic, political. It's also completely intimate, a dramatic fragment taken from the life of the Australian playwright Van Badham. Of course, it is only theatre. Just like so many other things that parade as truth now seem to be.
It was in that armchair, at a bohemian gathering in Melbourne several years ago, that Badham took a deep breath, held her tongue and first decided to write Banging Denmark. It is a play that tremors with exactly the same kind of articulate outrage that has made Badham such a fearsome contemporary dramatist. The kind of playwright that sits calmly at a party, smiles benignly at a man and then goes home and pens a piece of theatre that pins him to the floor.
But that's only the beginning of the story. Rather than insist that we choose the most popular one, this is a play that is clever enough to ask us for answers. Does the man, simply because he is one, automatically deserve to be on that floor?
It's a question that Newcastle director Allison Van Gaal is more than clever enough to ask - a theatremaker who has repeatedly proven herself to be more comfortable in the places that her audiences are not. Last year a handful of theatregoers walked out of her production after cast members blew cigarette smoke in their faces. They might have just expected a pleasant evening at the Civic. Van Gaal took them out for a raucous night in Chicago. Uncomfortable? Possibly. Authentic? In every possible way.
When Van Gaal returns to direct at the Civic on April 28, for a season of Banging Denmark at the Playhouse until May 6, her audiences can expect a different kind of discomfort. It may not leave any traces of smoke on your clothes but it will be no less confronting; a sudden burst of cold air to the face instead of a hazy, lingering one. It will land somewhere near the pressure points that Van Gaal always likes to manipulate, humming with a manic energy that almost disguises the nuances beneath it.
"This script is like a wild party bus of innuendo," Van Gaal says. "It only occasionally lets us off to gather ourselves, to consider the perplexing moral questions, or statements on gender that it presents. Just as we attempt to wrestle with all of that, even before we get a chance to make sense of what Badham is saying, she throws us back onto the bus again."
Spread-eagled across the back seat of that bus is Jake (James Chapman), the character that Badham once smiled for from an armchair in Melbourne. As he realises that Ann (Katie Blaxland) is far beyond his seductive reach, Jake elicits the help of a far more intellectual counterpart, the skittish Ishtar (Megan Kennedy). Ish and her acerbic, scholarly friend Denyse (Stephanie Hilkmann) are symbolic of Badham's acutely comic insight - each character is as empowered as they are vulnerable, as witty as they are tragic.
The apathy that Denyse feebly extends to her own partner Toby (Guilherme Noronha) evolves into an hilarious, slow-burning torture. If she is meaner than any man has been to her, or even crueller than Jake could ever be, it's because Badham revels, as Van Gaal does, in that dizzying void between stereotypes and reality.
So what about the man spread-eagled at the back of the bus? Or pinned to the carpet for being a chauvinist and a sleaze? If ever there's been an expert watching him from an armchair, it is certainly not Van Badham. She might be outraged by men, as she should be, but she's far too clever to be prejudiced. Her smile is as authentic as it sometimes is performative.
"Badham invites us into a bigger world than our own," says Van Gaal.
"It's a place where misunderstandings about gender are replaced by our elevated perceptions of the fact that those misunderstandings exist.
"It's a place where we co-exist by listening to each other. It's that new world that I think Van Badham wants us to go and hang out together."
