When Van Gaal returns to direct at the Civic on April 28, for a season of Banging Denmark at the Playhouse until May 6, her audiences can expect a different kind of discomfort. It may not leave any traces of smoke on your clothes but it will be no less confronting; a sudden burst of cold air to the face instead of a hazy, lingering one. It will land somewhere near the pressure points that Van Gaal always likes to manipulate, humming with a manic energy that almost disguises the nuances beneath it.