Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Van Badham's Banging Denmark set to deliver a different kind of discomfort to audiences at Newcastle's Civic Playhouse

By Michael Byrne
April 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Actors Stephanie Hilkmann and Megan Kennedy with James Chapman in a scene from Banging Denmark. Picture by Allison Van Gaal
Actors Stephanie Hilkmann and Megan Kennedy with James Chapman in a scene from Banging Denmark. Picture by Allison Van Gaal

An armchair. A dishevelled room. A burst of outrage and a surrender to vulnerability. It ends with a man on the floor, pinned to the carpet by the gymnastic intellect of a woman. It is frenzied, symbolic, political. It's also completely intimate, a dramatic fragment taken from the life of the Australian playwright Van Badham. Of course, it is only theatre. Just like so many other things that parade as truth now seem to be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.