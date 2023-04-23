For almost 10 years, Awesome Newcastle, as part of the international Awesome Foundation, has given away $1000 every month for good ideas in the community.
Ten generous board members meet every month at a city pub, each bringing $100 for the sack.
Three different Novocastrians pitch an idea, and the board votes on the best.
Awesome Newcastle has now given away more than $70,000 (mostly in $50 notes) to different good ideas in the community.
In February, Claire Wheeler and her organisation, Kid Biz Academy, won the $1000.
Kid Biz Academy offers entrepreneurial workshops and lessons that empower kids to explore their passions and goals.
Wheeler returned as a guest board member in April, and now she's collaborating with Awesome Newcastle to present Awesome Newcastle For Kids.
In May, three kids (aged 6-14) in the region will have the chance to pitch to the board, and one entrepreneurial child will take home $1000 no-strings-attached cash.
Applications close soon, on April 25.
"Throughout our history we've funded a range of entrepreneurial individuals and organisations," founding board member and Awesome Newcastle custodian Andy Howard says.
"Some are side-projects, others are businesses or not-for-profits that have been up and running for a while. The common thread is the people driving the winning ventures; they're creative, they've got grit, and I often get the feeling that they'll ultimately have a big positive impact on our community.
"We've funded early-stage ideas from OneWave, Newy Rides, Surfing the Spectrum, Newcastle Afoot and Feedback Organic Recovery.
"We've also funded initiatives that do a lot of good for the community on a smaller scale. It doesn't have to be a big idea, it just has to be awesome."
Now Howard and Wheeler are excited to bring some Awesome to city youngsters.
"By nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset in our children, we are giving them the tools and techniques to not only survive, but thrive in their future," Wheeler says.
"Launching a business teaches our young entrepreneurs life skills that are not always taught in schools. Entrepreneurship teaches children resilience, financial literacy, networking, leadership, problem-solving, creativity and overcoming failures. It is vital for long-term success."
If you have kids who would like to apply, visit awesomenewcastle.org/kids
