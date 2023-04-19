'One-man crime wave': Speargun carjacker Luke Jurak pleads guilty

In the space of six weeks last year, Luke Jurak ripped off a bloke over a second-hand car, stole $107,000 worth of jewellery in a smash-and-grab, sparked a brawl at Tenambit, led police on a wild pursuit, tried to carjack two terrified drivers while armed with a spear gun and stole $1000 worth of groceries.
And then, when he was behind bars for his one-man crime wave, Jurak, who police say is a member of the Life and Death OMCG, attacked a former member of a rival bikie gang at Parklea Correctional Centre.
It was a busy few months for Jurak, now 37, who on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the last remaining outstanding charges, including the carjackings and police pursuit.
Jurak pulled up outside a house in O'Hearn Street on August 22 in a white Holden Statesman and began yelling at one of the occupants to come outside and fight him.
Jurak had "bought" the Statesman a few days earlier off Facebook marketplace, but had tricked the seller into handing over the keys for an envelope marked "$4000" that actually contained $150 and pieces of cardboard.
"Get out here you dog, I want you out here," Jurak shouted. "I want to give you a flogging."
The people in the houses told him to "f--- off" before residents started coming outside armed with garden tools and a piece of wood to confront Jurak.
Jurak went to his car and pulled out a spear gun and ran towards one of the men, pointing the weapon at him before the police suddenly appeared and Jurak fled.
Police launched a pursuit but Jurak crashed into a police caged-truck and sped off, prompting police to call off the chase.
A short time later, Jurak lost control on a roundabout at East Maitland and with his car blocking both lanes, got out and started trying to carjack terrified drivers.
Carrying the spear gun, he frantically tried to open the doors and told the drivers to "get out" before smashing the windscreen of a Volkswagen Touareg.
Unsuccessful in his carjacking attempts and with police closing in, Jurak ran back to the Statesman, which was smoking and running on three tyres.
He raced to a unit block in Newcastle Street at East Maitland and hid inside an apartment. Police surrounded the unit block and found him inside in the shower. Six weeks before the police pursuit and carjackings, Jurak had walked into Simon Curwood at Greenhills shopping centre, smashed a display cabinet and stolen $107,000 worth of jewellery.
He pleaded guilty earlier this month to the robbery as well as to attacking a former Lone Wolf bikie at Parklea jail on January 4 this year.
Jurak will next appear in court next month.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
