Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Ben Leece shakes it up with call to action on indigenous issues

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
April 20 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Musician Ben Leece in his store, Rudderless Records, in Newcastle West. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Musician Ben Leece in his store, Rudderless Records, in Newcastle West. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Music runs deep through the veins in Ben Leece's body. He's been in numerous bands, got as close to the fire as possible when working on William Crighton's road crew during his European tour run, which included opening for Midnight Oil, and now, owns a vinyl store (Rudderless Records) in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.