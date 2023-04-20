The press release issued with the single quotes Leece: "Until Australia has a treaty with its Aboriginal people, only then can we try and start to heal and move forward. The job doesn't finish on January 27. We can't just throw out a social media post one day a year, pat ourselves on the back and wonder why nothing has changed when the date rolls around again. It's a 365-day-a-year job and as a country we need to get uncomfortably honest with ourselves."

