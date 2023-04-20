"Newcastle's synonymous with pub rock, whether it be country rock, prog-rock or indie," he says. "That is Newcastle's identity. Anyone that I know that has gone down the pop or RnB route, has had more luck doing it elsewhere. I still get more work outside of home because, from a bill perspective, my music doesn't necessarily fit a lot of the other acts in town. I don't get the artistic opportunity in Newcastle because of the genre difference."