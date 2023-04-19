A BOUTIQUE luxury accommodation destination in Hunter Valley wine country has hit the market for the first time in 30 years.
Comprising a homestead and three guesthouses, The Woods at 107 Halls Road, Pokolbin is listed for sale via expressions of interest with Jurds Real Estate agent Cain Beckett.
"We are guiding $7 million for the property," Mr Beckett said.
"The property has been with the owners for a long time, around 30 years, during which time it has operated as a very profitable business."
Positioned on 25 acres, the property was built by owners Anne Marie and Ewan Cameron three decades ago during which time the couple has resided in the main house and operated the guesthouses as luxury short-stay accommodation, including the Scandi-inspired guesthouse known as Blackwood.
The sale includes the property's five-bedroom homestead.
Each wing in the homestead has its own bathroom, all of which feature tumbled limestone floors and Italian glass mosaics.
The Calacutta marble kitchen includes Sub-zero refrigeration, kickboard strip-lighting, Ilve appliances and a large skylight centred over the island bench.
A marble fireplace ties the kitchen and informal dining room together which leads out to a covered entertaining area with a retractable roof. The loungeroom has a wood-burning fireplace and a library nook with bespoke American Oak cabinetry.
The luxurious master suite includes a study, a day bed, an oversized walk-in robe and ensuite with heated limestone floors, double showers and a freestanding bath.
A 13 metre in-ground pool, underground wine cellar and a gym are also included in the main residence compound.
The most recent addition to the property came in 2018 with the construction of Blackwood which was designed by award-winning Newcastle-based architect firm Bourne Blue as an exclusive retreat for two.
The owners said created Blackwood to cater to the growing market of elaborate engagements, elopements and micro weddings.
"They have done an amazing job. It is a very impressive building," Mr Beckett said.
Described on The Woods' website as "opulent", the Scandi-inspired accommodation includes a plunge pool and a private jetty over the dam. Features include copper Brodware tapware and Pappa Sven lighting pendants.
The striking black-washed timber boards on the exterior of the home were designed to complement the natural surroundings.
Other accommodation on-site includes The Chapel and The Folly which each have four queen size bedrooms with ensuites, a fountain courtyard with a barbecue area and another in-ground swimming pool.
Each house has ducted air-conditioning, a fully equipped kitchen and a lounge with an open fire.
"Both of these properties are around 30 years old each but they have been refreshed regularly," the agent said.
Manicured grounds, earth dams, landscaped firepits and a barn with a mezzanine and bathroom complete are also included on the property.
Mr Beckett said the owners are selling to retire after 30 years of operating the property as a successful business.
"We have had people through the property already with all of the interest coming from local buyers, including from Sydney's North Shore, Eastern Suburbs and Newcastle," he said.
Inspection by private appointment.
