Letters

Letters and short takes April 22 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 22 2023 - 4:30am
Horror stories of aged care industry's crisis aren't the full picture
GABRIEL Fowler's story ("Aged care nightmare", Newcastle Herald 18/4), paints a very gloomy picture of conditions in aged care facilities from the Central Coast to Taree. My wife is in an aged care home in Mayfield and has been a resident since October 2022.

