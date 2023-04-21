Horror stories of aged care industry's crisis aren't the full picture

STEWART King's comment, (Short Takes, 14/4), raised a matter that should be front and centre of the discussion on the Voice, being "what is the definition of Aboriginality"? The current definition is a person of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent; who identifies as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person or is accepted as such by the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community. Between the Australian censuses of 2016 and 2021, there has been a significant increase in the number of people identifying as Indigenous. The increase, according to statisticians, is due to people self-identifying to obtain financial and other benefits such as educational and employment preferences without meeting the legal definition. The definition, by any reasonable person's reckoning, lacks indisputable limitation and is open to exploitation. One would think that, as a starting point, a definitive definition of Aboriginality is essential to protect genuine Indigenous heritage.