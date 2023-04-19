THE future is now at Lake Macquarie Private Hospital as it celebrates 2000 robot-assisted surgeries.
The high-tech hospital uses a Robotic Surgical Assistant (ROSA) to help orthopaedic surgeons operate with more accuracy and control.
It was first introduced to the region in June 2020 in an effort to improve patient experiences and outcomes, the hospital's chief executive Sharon Rewitt said.
"Lake Macquarie Private Hospital is committed to offering leading healthcare options for patients of the Hunter and surrounding regions," she said.
"Having this technology right here in the Hunter gives patients the option to undergo robotically assisted surgery close to home and their support network, without the need to travel to Sydney."
Dr Richard Verheul performed the 2000th surgery using the ROSA in March.
He said it was a wonderful milestone for the hospital to celebrate.
"The theatre nurses and support staff are essential for the safe and efficient use of this technology," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.