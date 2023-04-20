Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes April 21 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 21 2023 - 4:30am
A 2014 pro bullriding event at Newcastle Entertainment Centre. Picture by Marina Neil
CIRCUSES using wild animals were banned in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie years ago on the grounds of cruelty. There are no circuses in Australia using wild animals these days, yet we are allowing professional bull riders to perform in this city on the weekend. Why? This "sport" is banned in the UK, parts of the US and in the ACT on cruelty grounds.

Local News

