As for Michaelia Cash as shadow attorney-general, I think shadow defence minister would have been a better fit as she knows how to march better than anyone. Can you imagine Michaelia Cash in front of her troops yelling her orders, and marching in her special way? We would be the envy of other nations for our very special parading. Let's hope the opposition who were voted in by their constituents get behind what is now the Australian government. They won, you lost. Work together.