3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
It's absolutely stunning with a streamlined simplicity - this architecturally designed apartment is a standout and a dream come true for those looking for a modern lifestyle by the beach.
The unique boutique style three-bedroom apartment exudes contemporary, yet timeless poise, all within house-sized proportions.
The owner said the apartment was designed by Crone Partners and constructed by Allan Stivano, Crest Building.
"A unique and timeless residence overlooking Bar Beach, using only the best quality materials with exceptional attention to detail. This high-end Bar Beach home commands a spectacular view and location, yet encompasses the privacy and comfort of a suburban home," they said.
Versatile indoor and outdoor spaces create a free-flowing layout while the Italian kitchen boasts sleek lines and cabinetry with integrated appliances and an oversized island bench.
Take advantage of a selection of local beaches, ANZAC Memorial Walk, cosmopolitan Darby Street and the heart of Newcastle, all just moments away.
