Not sure where to go on Anzac Day?
We've gathered where you can commemorate on April 25. Check out our go-to guide for across Newcastle and the Hunter.
Have a service to add to this list? Email: alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Service at 9.30am at Veterans Memorial Park.
There will be a dawn service at the cenotaph at 5.40am. The morning service will be at 9.30am at the Aberdeen RSL and Citizens Club.
A service will be held at the WW1 Memorial, 282 Brunker Road at 8.30am. There will be no march this year.
March at 8.30am from the corner of Bathurst Street and Cessnock Road to the Jeffries Park cenotaph for the main service.
A march will step off at 9.45am from High Street, followed by a 10am service at Cullen Park.
Dawn service will be starting at 5.30am at the Community Memorial Cenotaph, corners of Allendale Street and Anderson Drive, Beresfield.
A dawn service will take place at the Branxton WWI Rotunda on John Rose Avenue at 5.30am. A breakfast will be held at Miller Park Hotel between 6.15am-7am. A march will step off at 11.15am from the rotunda through to Muster Point on the New England Highway where a main service will follow at 11.30am.
Dawn service at 5.30am at Broke War Memorial following by a morning service at 10am.
A service at Uniting Church in Memorial Garden will take place at 3pm
Gather at 10.45am for an 11am service at Bulga Recreation Ground.
A dawn service will commence at 6am, at Catherine Hill Bay War Memorial on Flowers Drive.
A march will step off at 4.50am from the corner of Macquarie and Main Roads, followed by a dawn service at 5am in front of Cardiff RSL Club at the Cardiff War Memorial.
Dawn service at Carrington Bowling Club at 5.45am.
March from corner Branksome Street at 10.45am to the war memorial for a service.
Dawn Service at 5:30am at Cenotaph at TAFE. Gunfire Breakfast at Cessnock Leagues Club. This is a ticketed event. Will be followed at 9.30am by a post WW 2 special service at Veterans Memorial Park Aberdare. March at 11am along Vincent Street to Cooper street, left into Cooper Street into North Avenue to TAFE Park. Main service at 11:40am at Cenotaph and Memorial TAFE Park Cessnock.
Memorial service at Lions Park, Pacific Highway, Charlestown at 11am.
Dawn service and march from 5.30am at the Clarence Town Bowling, Sport and Rec Club on Prince Street to the cenotaph at the corner of Grey and Queen Streets. A breakfast will follow at the club for a fee. Bowls will commence at 10am (weather permitting).
A dawn service will commence at 6am at Neville Thompson Oval, followed by a 6.45am Gunfire Breakfast at Dora Creek Workers Club. A march will step off at 9.30am, followed by a secondary service at 10am at Neville Thompson Oval.
Dawn service at 6am at Memorial Park, march at 11.30am on Paxton Street and Denman Road. Main service at 11.45 in Denman Memorial Park.
A march will step off at 5.45am from Banfield Lane near the water tower, followed by a service at Dudley War Memorial.
Dawn Service at 5.30am followed by a gunfire breakfast at the RSL. All to muster in the Dungog RSL car park for a short march to the cenotaph at the corner of Lord and Brown Streets. A war graves service will follow at Dungog Cemetary. The main march will step off from Dowling Street at 10.30am to the cenotaph for a main service around 10.45am.
Dawn service at East Maitland War Memorial at 5.30am, a march down High Street in East Maitland from 8.30am, and the main service at East Maitland War Memorial at 9.30am.
March from Gundy Shop to the Soldiers Memorial Hall at 8.45am. The memorial service will follow at 9am.
The march commences at 10.30am from Gresford Rural Garage, down Durham Road forming up at School of Arts on Park Street for a Commemoration Service.
A dawn service will take place at Greta War Memorial Cenotaph at 5.30am. A march will step off at 9.30am from the corner of Nelson Street and New England Highway to the cenotaph for the main service at 10am.
Dawn service at 6am at Gregson Park War Memorial, Corner Tudor and Steel Streets. The Hamilton Public School P&C Association will host a breakfast following the service in the school grounds. Gold coin donation.
March from 5.30am on Malcolm Road to Tarean Road Memorial Park for a 5.45am dawn service. Breakfast will follow at 6.30am at Karuah RSL.
At 5.15am a march will step off from Kearsley Tennis Court to the community hall on Allan Street. A dawn service will follow at 5.30am with a barbecue breakfast.
Dawn service at cenotaph in Col Brown Rotary Park at 5am. March from Mitre 10 to the cenotaph at 9.45am followed by the main service at 10am.
A dawn service will take place at 5.30am at the WWI Cenotaph in Maitland Park, breakfast will follow, supplied by East Maitland Lions Club for a gold coin conation.
March will step off at 5.45am from Ferrofale Road outside the Bull N Bush to Medowie Social where a dawn service will follow at 6am.
A dawn service will be held at the Mitchell Park Memorial Gates in Mitchell Street at 7am.
Dawn service at the cenotaph at 6am. March at 10.40am for the 11am main service.
Gather at 5.15am at St Luke's Anglican Church and march to Millfield Public School for a service.
Dawn service at Memorial Gates from 6am. March from 10.45am at Adelaide Street to Memorial Gates for service at 11am
Gather at Muswellbrook cenotaph for a dawn service at 6am, followed by a short service at the Commonwealth War Graves portion of Muswellbrook Cemetery and a small ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial at the Upper Hunter Memorial Grove, New England Highway. There will be a Gunfire breakfast from 7.30am at Muswellbrook RSL Club. The march will step off at 10am and the main service is at 10.30am.
There will be a dawn service kicking off at 5am at Camp Shortland, Newcastle Foreshore with a band, choir, bugler and bagpipes and will conclude with a four-gun salute to the Fallen by the guns at Fort Scratchley.
Lighting of the Miner's Lamp will take place from 11.30am at Neath Hotel.
There will be a dawn service at Apex Park from 5.30am to 6.30am and an Anzac march at 10.25am from Nelson Bay Bowling Club down Stockton Street to Apex Park for the main service at 10.45am.
A march will step off at 9.15am from Perkins Street, moving along King Street and will finish at Civic Park. The Newcastle Anzac Day United Commemoration Service will be held at the cenotaph in Civic Park at 10am. The RAAF Williamtown will conduct a flyover with an F-35A at 10am.
Dawn service at 5.30am, March from Stockers and Partridge Garage, Sloan St and proceed to the War Memorial for a commemorative service and wreath laying.
Gather at the corner of McDonald and Anderson Avenues at 5.25am and march to Paxton Public School for the service.
A march will form up on Piriwal Street near Bato Street at 5.50am, followed by a 6am service at Pelican RSL Memorial Park.
Service at Putty Community Hall at 10am.
A march will step off at 12.55pm near Club Catalina Rathmines Bowling Club, followed by a service at Catalina War Memorial.
March on Jacaranda Avenue from 5.50am. Dawn service at Anzac Park at 6am. A gunfire breakfast will follow at 7am at the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club. Another march will step off at 10.35am from the war memorial in Anzac Park via Sturgeon Street, William Street and Port Stephens Street. The main service will be in Anzac Park at 11am.
March from 8.50am to 9am on East Seaham Road to Newline Road. Main service from 9am at Knitting Circle Memorial.
Dawn service at War Memorial Scone Swimming Poo from 5.30am. Commemoration Service at War Memorial - Scone Swimming Pool from 10.30am. March along Guernsey Street to Scone RSL Club following conclusion of service.
Dawn service will be held at 5.30am in Memorial Garden on Conmurra Crescent followed by breakfast.
Dawn service at Burdekin Park at 5.30am. Assemble at 9.50am on Ryan Ave for a march across John Street into Hunter Street and then into Burdekin Park. The main service will be at 11am and an Anzac Day luncheon is on at the Singleton Diggers from 12.30pm.
At approximately 5.45am a march will step off from the boat ramp car park to the rotunda in Speers Point Park. A service will follow from 6am.
A march by veterans and service personnel will step off at 5.30am from Club Stockton through to the cenotaph on Mitchell Street where a dawn service will follow at 5.45am.
A dawn service will commence at 6am at Swansea RSL. A march will then step off at 11am from McDonald's, followed by a secondary service at Swansea RSL.
A march will step off at 7.50am on William Street near the Great Northern Hotel, followed by a service held at Anzac park.
Dawn service at 5.45am at Tilligerry RSL Sports Club war memorial. March at 9.40am from southern gates of Avenue of the Allies, along Lemon Tree Passage Road to the club where the main service will start at 10am.
A dawn service will commence at 6am at Goffet Park. A march will step off at 10.50am from The Boulevarde in front of The Diggers Club, followed by a service at 11am at Goffet Park.
A march will step off at Allambee Park at 10am, followed by a service.
A dawn service will commence at the cenotaph at 5:30am. A march will form at 9am at Kent Place, with vehicles to follow along Puna Road and Dobell Drive at 9.45am. A service will follow at the Cenotaph at Wangi RSL on Watkins Road.
A march will step off at 9.45am on the corner of Withers and Carrington Streets, followed by a service at 10am West Wallsend Workers Club.
Dawn service at 5.45am at Wollombi Anzac Reserve, corner of Wollombi and Narone Creek roads. A complimentary breakfast will follow provided by Wollombi Tavern.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.