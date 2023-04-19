WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren has opted to change tack in 2023, based purely on where the strength now lies in his Hunter Rugby Union playing group.
No longer with the services of pacey outside backs like Dillon Rowney, Tim Marsh and Hayden Cole, the Two Blues mentor hopes to shift some focus towards the forward pack.
"A lot of the guys in ones been playing a particular way for many years so it's going take a little while for their muscle memory to do something different to what they're used to," Hefren said.
"We need to change the way we've been able to play in the past. Guys like Dillon Rowney, Marshy and Hayden Cole who are so quick, you just want to get it straight out to the backs and make the most of it.
"Our strength is now probably more in the forwards. We've got first-grade strength players playing third grade. That's where we're strong so our game plans will suit that."
Wanderers No.8 Nimilote Qio seems a leader in that charge, relocating from the wing to his more "natural position" and helping replace the losses of Ben Ham and Francis Ieremia.
"We didn't have an out-and-out No.8 and he [Qio] expressed a wish to be back in the back row. There's not much downside to it," Hefren said.
The Two Blues opened the season with a 41-35 victory over Hamilton at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday, highlighted by Luke Simmons' intercept triggering a "14-point turnaround".
"That was very much a turning point. If they score they they go in front and have the momentum. Instead that gives us a jolt and we were probably never going to be headed from there. Psychologically it was massive," Hefren said.
Marcus Christensen returns for Wanderers against Merewether at Townson Oval on Anzac Day, adding "size and experience".
* MERWETHER prop Dave Puchert will sidelined for up to two months after X-rays this week revealed the worst-case scenario.
Puchert suffered a broken foot during Saturday's season opener and now joins a host of Greens front-rowers on the unavailable list.
Dylan Evans (overseas) and injured duo, Jacob Masoe and Phil Ryan, are also out of action and won't line-up against Wanderers at home on Tuesday.
Merewether coach Tony Munro has instead called on the ever-reliable Billy Dunn to fill the void, like he did from the bench when Puchert initially went down.
"The little engine that could. What he [Dunn] lacks in size he makes up for with crankiness. He came on Saturday and didn't look out of place," Munro said.
* HAMILTON celebrated half-a-dozen debuts in first grade last weekend - James Robertson, Tristan Flutey, Oscar Mason, Sam Townsley, Rusi Lawanikula and Kalani Grant.
* UNIVERSITY have a Sunday game coming up next weekend, hosting Merewether at Bernie Curran Oval on April 30. Uni coach Sam Berry says late changes in the HRU draw led to double bookings at the venue. The Students have also swapped multiple home-and-away fixtures with other clubs later in 2023.
* SOUTHERN Beaches mentor Va Talaileva named an unchanged XV to host University at Ernie Calland Field on Saturday.
* MAITLAND are missing fullback Pat Batey and winger Josh Gray for the club's first home game of the season. Sam Parkinson and Joe Langtry shape as replacements for the Blacks against Hamilton at Marcellin Park.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
