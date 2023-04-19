Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Wanderers shift focus, play to their strengths for Hunter Rugby Union campaign in 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 20 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nimilote Qio has shifted to No.8 for Wanderers this Hunter Rugby Union season. The former winger was a strong performer in Saturday's season opener. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Nimilote Qio has shifted to No.8 for Wanderers this Hunter Rugby Union season. The former winger was a strong performer in Saturday's season opener. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren has opted to change tack in 2023, based purely on where the strength now lies in his Hunter Rugby Union playing group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.