WILDFIRES coach Scott Coleman simply labels it as a "reward".
Hunter pair Tom Watson and Connor Winchester took the step up from Shute Shield this week and answered a call to train with the NSW Waratahs in Sydney.
"It was about having a bit of a look, but they [NSW] had all of their Wallabies out [training camp on the Gold Coast] and they were short a few inside backs.
"I got a call [from Waratahs coach and brother Darren Coleman] asking about those two and when I offered it to them they jumped at it.
"Now they've seen what it takes to be at that level and I don't believe they're too far off. It was a good reward for them.
"Connor was really strong for us last season and Tom has really taken it up a notch this year."
Winchester, also nursing a quad strain at the moment, lines up at five-eighth while Watson usually plays in the centres.
* ANDREW Tuala will slide into hooker when the Wildfires host West Harbour at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday with Phil Bradford being rested after suffering a head knock.
"He had a head bump and because it's so early in the season we're being cautious. Just spell him for a week," Coleman said.
Isikeli Fukofuka starts at loose-head prop while Hamish Moore gets promoted to the bench.*
* FREE entry has been promoted for all Hunter Rugby Union players (display 2023 pass) attending the fourth-round Shute Shield encounter in Newcastle. Kick-off has been pushed back to 6pm, avoiding a clash with local competitions.
* WOMEN'S action starts proceedings on Saturday (1:40pm) as the Wildfires open their Jack Scott Cup campaign. Matthew Ellis and Brent Dale are coaching.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
