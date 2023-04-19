Investigation launched after man dies in crash at Buchanan

A MAN is dead after a Buchanan crash, with police yet to formally identify the driver.
Emergency services were called to John Renshaw Drive about 9.30am after reports a car had crashed into a power pole.
The driver died at the scene.
While he is yet to be fully identified, police said he is believed to be 59 years old.
Hunter Valley police district established a crime scene and on Wednesday confirmed they were examining the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
