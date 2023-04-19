Investigation launched after man dies in crash at Buchanan

Newcastle Herald
Buchanan fatal crash: man dead after hitting power pole

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated April 19 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:40pm
A MAN is dead after a Buchanan crash, with police yet to formally identify the driver.

