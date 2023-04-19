Why the Newcastle Jets need you to help them with their do-or-die derby

JETS executive chairman Shane Mattiske believes Saturday's do-or-die derby clash with Central Coast at McDonald Jones Stadium can be a catalyst for reconnecting the team and the town.
Three points behind the top six with two rounds remaining, the Jets need to beat their traditional arch-enemies to keep their A-League finals hopes alive.
Newcastle officials are expecting their biggest crowd not just for this season, but for several years.
Since the bittersweet 2017-18 grand final, when a club-record crowd of 29,410 turned out to watch the Jets lose 1-0 to Melbourne Victory after a video-refereeing debacle, Newcastle's attendance figures have been battered by lean seasons and COVID restrictions.
This season they are averaging 5893 per home game, an improvement on their previous campaign, but still well shy of the the five A-League seasons in which their average turnout has been above 10,000.
Declining crowds have been a trend across the A-League in recent years, but Mattiske said Newcastle has always been a "massive football community" and was hopeful Saturday's make-or-break showdown would entice spectators back through the turnstiles.
"Outside of the grand final against the Mariners, this will be the biggest F3 derby between the two clubs," Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald. "This is the most important derby in many years, and the players are well aware of what it means, not just for their season, but also for the fans.
"We know the Mariners will turn up en masse, and we're expecting a big turnout from our fans and members too. Hopefully they can turn the stadium into a fortress and their support helps us get a win that keeps us alive heading into that last-round clash with Sydney."
A crowd of 8041 attended Newcastle's New Year's Day clash with Sydney FC, which was the biggest roll-up at Turton Road in three years.
"We're expecting to better the Sydney FC crowd, and we're encouraging all our fans, or anyone who enjoys sport, to get out and support us," Mattiske said.
"This is a chance for our players to make Newcastle proud, especially if they can go on and represent the city in the finals.
"It's up to us to play in a style that represents Newcastle, and this game is a prime opportunity to step up and show the Newcastle spirit and the way we take on a challenge.
"It's also an opportunity to fight hard to give ourselves a chance of making the finals, and if we can do that, hopefully the community get right behind us."
Mattiske said the ultimate goal was to reconnect with the fans who were so desperate for tickets in 2017-18 that the grand final sold out.
"We know that the potential is there," Mattiske said.
"Historically the club has enjoyed periods over the years where we've had very strong crowds ... we've just got to get those people back, who were coming to the games in 2017-18, which is only five years ago. That will set us up to grow beyond that.
"We know football has been played here since 1884 and there's a great football base here.
"A good performance this weekend, with a strong crowd, puts us on the path towards even better crowds next year, and that will support the growth and health of the club."
Mattiske did not want to comment on whether crowd figures, and reaching the play-offs, would improve the club's chances of securing a long-term owner.
The Jets have been under interim ownership since the demise of Chinese businessman Martin Lee in January, 2021, and have effectively been bankrolled by their fellow A-League clubs.
It is understood, however, that negotiations with interested parties have been ongoing behind the scenes.
"The health of the club is built on the support we get from the broader sport community," Mattiske said.
"Good crowds help us build a stronger model around sponsorship and membership, which helps us invest in players and helps on the path towards more permanent owners for the club, who will secure the club into the future for the community. So having that support is really important."
Children and families of defence-forces personnel will be admitted free on Saturday.
