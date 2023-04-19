Newcastle Herald
Why the Newcastle Jets need you to help them with their do-or-die derby

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 19 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:01pm
A crowd of almost 30,000 turned out at McDonald Jones Stadium for the A-League grand final in 2018. picture by Max Mason-Hubers
SHANE MATTISKE
JETS executive chairman Shane Mattiske believes Saturday's do-or-die derby clash with Central Coast at McDonald Jones Stadium can be a catalyst for reconnecting the team and the town.

