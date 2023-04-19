Newcastle Herald
Battle of Hastings: How Newcastle's halfback braved the pain barrier

By Robert Dillon
April 19 2023 - 8:00pm
Jackson Hastings. Picture by Peter Lorimer
WATCHING Jackson Hastings go about his work since joining the Newcastle Knights, it seems hard to believe that just a few months ago he wasn't sure if he would ever play again.

