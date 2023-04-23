If they had, they would have heard the warning that we are betting the entire Australian economy on a net-zero scheme that cannot work on renewable systems that are not significantly reducing emissions and that the actual cost of renewables to 2050 to us is an estimated $1.2 trillion. Mr Bowen could have even asked questions, potentially learning that the transition is not cheaper; that once we build wind factories over our prime agricultural land, dig up our national parks for high-voltage transmission lines and chop down state forests for solar panels, the electricity price will never go down because we will never stop rebuilding them. Where we once built power stations that would serve three generations on Australian resources, Mr Bowen's plans will be relying on Chinese-imported batteries.