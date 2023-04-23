Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes April 24 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 24 2023 - 4:30am
Work on the first stage of a large-scale battery at the Eraring Power Station, pictured, are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks according to owner Origin Energy.
THE plan to transition into renewable energy is seemingly very poorly planned, and it appears we are heading for a huge problem that is still not fully understood. The doomsday climate supporters have pushed the country to a point where manufacturing industries are on idle at best and, in many cases, shut completely. Despite this, we require the skills to make the infrastructure needed for the transition to renewable energy. We will also need raw materials dug out of the ground via mining enterprises and smelters to convert the raw material into usable products, unless the people from Wokeville believe this will all just magically appear as required at the sites to be used.

