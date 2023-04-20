If you can pick the weather gaps the fishing locally is sensational at the moment, according to Brent "Hammer" Hancock, from Tackle World Port Stephens.
Hammer was on the water Wednesday with his good mate Dominic Thornley, former NSW and Sydney Sixers cricketer and newly appointed national marketing manager for Shimano.
"Me and 'the Dominator' chased longtail tuna around the local islands and found plenty," Hammer said.
"We got one 16kg as well as a 5kg snapper on live bait.
"Mac tuna were in the mix too, there were cobia about and some really nice kings in the shallows.
"Water is warm and there's plenty of fish about.
"It happens this time every year around Easter/Anzac Day.
"The big westerlies trigger the mullet runs which in turn fires up the pelagics.
"Lots of mulloway, kings and sharks chasing the mullet along the coast.
"Autumn fishing really is hard to beat."
With a southerly tipped to blow this weekend, Hammer reckons the estuary will be the place to target.
"Plenty on action inside at the moment too," he said.
"Lots of healthy travelling bream, big mulloway about, a few flatties and healthy schools of tailor all making their presence felt and presenting great angling opportunities."
Teralba Lakesiders Fishing club held their first weigh-in for the new season last Sunday with a massive turnout of 32 members and 7 juniors presenting fish on the day.
Highlights included six jew including one lake monster that went 124cm caught by Ian Weimer.
"Luke 'Bundy' Field got a 96cm jew off the shore fishing with a hard body lure, third throw, which is almost unheard of," club spokesperson Randal Mason said.
"Another member, Scott Carr scored a 96cm fish off the shore too, caught in one of the distribution creeks heading into the lake, and lost another one which he claims was bigger.
"There were also some nice snapper, big bream, tailor, kingfish, flathead - including one 84cm for our brag comp - plus some trag, bonito and a few sandy flathead. It's typical of the spread of fish on offer during autumn and gets me excited every year just how good it is."
Another highlight on the day was Teralba's junior presentation for the last season organised by junior co-ordinator Leanda Guy.
Overall and Inshore champion was Alyssa Jones; Gizelle Weimer was crowned Offshore Champion while the Inaugural winner of the Norm Bilton Encouragement Award was Max Broadbent, presented by Norm's long term friend Frank Cassidy.
"All juniors from last season received personalised brag mats for use this season as part of the clubs commitment to promote family participation and fishing pathways," Randal said.
Teralba's next big event is the Hot Tackle interclub challenge against Charlestown Anglers in a fortnight.
"It's probably our biggest show of the year and something we all look forward to," Randal said.
"A great weekend of competitive fishing topped off by a few beers by the creek at Teralba Bowlo (Lakesiders HQ) at the end."
Fish of the Week sponsor Hot Tackle is up and running in it's new store at Warners Bay.
Owner Daley Martin has migrated the office formerly at Toronto to the Bay and has been flat out the last couple of months bringing the operation up to speed.
"It's been crazy busy but it's all coming together now," Daley said. "We still have the outlet at Morisset but the opportunity to move to Warners Bay is something we were very excited about."
Customers are too.
The new outlet is substantially bigger than Toronto and stocks lots more rods, reels and lures, capable of catering to anglers of all persuasion - from estuary to offshore.
Dean and Lachlan Carey are just back from their annual "Great grandson trip" to Dhipirri in Arnhem Land.
It's a yearly pilgrimage where the great grandkids try and out fish grandad by catching a bigger barra than him.
Lachie's great grandad (Boy Bradstreet) will be celebrating his 95th birthday in a few weeks but that didn't stop him from out fishing Lachlan, according to Dean.
"Grandad's secret to out-fishing his great grandkids is a Gulp prawn and his trademark slow roll retrieval," Dean explained.
"Lachlan caught a very nice 84cm barra (pictured above bottom right) but I ended up with the biggest barra at 99cm (pictured top and bottom left brag mat validation) for the trip."
Dean's not one to brag but yes, it was bigger than grandad's.
"It's always a fantastic barra fishing trip and every time grandad gets out-fished, which isn't often, he blames his age and/or his heart medication," Dean joked.
