Newcastle Herald Property: Pokolbin's The Woods listed with $7 million price tag

A BOUTIQUE luxury accommodation destination in Hunter Valley wine country has hit the market for the first time in 30 years.
Comprising a homestead and three guesthouses, The Woods at 107 Halls Road, Pokolbin is listed for sale via expressions of interest with Jurds Real Estate agent Cain Beckett.
Expected to fetch around $7 million, the property includes a Scandi-inspired guesthouse known as Blackwood.
Meanwhile, Tea Gardens also has a high-priced property on the market and this one is tipped to break to suburb record "by a mile", according to selling agent Stuart Sinclair.
The luxury home with dual street entries overlooking the Myall River at 97 Marine Drive is on the market for sale via expressions of interest with a guide of $5 million.
If it fetches the guided price, the sale will break the suburb record by more than $1 million.
In Newcastle, a luxury home at Merewether Heights home set the suburb record for a second time.
The pre-market sale of the modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 25 View Street reclaimed its title as the most expensive home in the suburb after it sold with Chasse Ede from PRD Presence.
It smashed the suburb's record of $2.65 million set in January following the sale of a home at 48 Sun Hill Drive which beat the previous record held by 25 View Street when it sold for $2.4 million in January 2021.
Morpeth's historic River Royal Inn went on this market this week.
The listing follows the recent retirement of the current managers and has a guide "upwards of $1.3 million", according to listing agent, Commercial Collective's Adam Leacy.
Wondering what a million bucks can buy in the property market these days?
TaylorHedley Property agent Sam Taylor said $1 million can still buy "the quintessential Australian dream" of a spacious, modern family home on a decent-sized block if purchasers are willing to compromise on location.
In Bar Beach, Newcastle architect Debra McKendry-Hunt listed her charming Federation-style Bar Beach home for sale.
Listing agent Natalie Tonks from PRD Presence expects the property to fetch between $3.2 million and $3.5 million.
In commercial news, an inner-city property with DA approval for 78 apartments has been listed as a mortgagee sale in Newcastle West.
Originally planned to be developed as the 19-level tower Novo, the sale includes DA approval for 78 luxury apartments and 235 square metres of retail area and 97 parking spaces.
There were 21 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending April 16 which recorded a clearance rate of 72.7 per cent, according to CoreLogic.
A four-bedroom home at Whitebridge attracted fierce competition at auction last week, with a couple from Sydney swooping in at the last minute to secure the property.
The property 24 Kahibah Street sold under the hammer for $1,289,000.
On the hunt for the perfect family home?
This week's featured property in our Real Estate View lift-out will go to auction on Saturday at 2.15pm.
Offering five bedrooms and three bathrooms, 44 Edward Street, Merewether offers ocean views, open-plan living and a solar-heated, self-cleaning mineral pool.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
