The $25 Plate Dates offering a special food dish with a drink at 43 venues across Newcastle are just too good to miss out on during Newcastle Food Month in April.
So here is the complete list.
48 Watt Street Tapas & Margs. Any small tapas plate with a complimentary margarita - from toastadas to seafood to dessert. Wed-Thurs, 5pm-9.30pm.
Ape Yakitori Bar Kushiyaki A5 Kagoshima Wagyu with a glass of First Creek rose. Wed dinner, Thurs-Sat all day, Sunday lunch.
Autumn Rooms House-made crumpets with a mimosa. Every day.
Bartholomews House-made gnocchi with Good Folk Black braised short rib, a bone marrow crumb and any house beer or wine. Wednesdays and Thursdays in April.
Basement on Market Pappardelle Al Gorgonzola with a glass of house white, red, rose or beer. Sunday-Thursday from 4pm to close.
Beach Burrito Co Any three tacos with a tap beer or house-made sangria. Monday-Sunday before 5pm.
Bella Italia Linguine Alla Marinara with a pinot grigio. Available Monday-Sunday lunch and dinner.
Criniti's Kotara Any wood-fired pizza and any house drink (beer, wine or soft drink). Monday-Friday.
Customs House Hotel Seafood chowder with a DeIuliis semillon. Wednesday-Monday lunch only.
Foghorn Brewery A pizza special paired with a pint - choose from King St Pale, Newy Pale, Hunter Classic or Happy Medium. Weekdays before 6.30pm.
Good Folk Brewing Special release Roasted peach Out Cream Hazy IPA and a delicious roasted peach, goats cheese and prosciutto pizza. Monday-Thursday.
Grill'd Rooftop Kotara Burger with famous herb chips and drink. Every day.
Ground Floor Cafe Big brekkie or veggie brekkie plus any small coffee or orange juice. Monday-Friday, 7am-2pm.
Hanok Korean BBQ Rooftop Kotara Chimaek Korean fried chicken and your choice of beer or soft drink. Monday-Thursday lunch only.
Hongkong Chef Rooftop Kotara Home-made dumplings and pork buns, with choice of soft drink or tea. Monday-Friday.
Kinn Thai Rooftop Kotara Pad Thai with a Singha beer or soft drink. Mon-Sun.
Local Connections Pan-roasted snapper with warrigal greens, sea lettuce and parsley butter with a native lychee daiquiri. Mon-Fri lunch.
Mad Mex Rooftop Kotara Two delicious burritos or naked burrito bowls and two drinks for $25. Excludes extras such as guac. Mon-Fri lunch and dinner.
Mary Ellen Brasserie Chicken scallopini with a glass of Montrose chardonnay. Mon-Fri lunch.
Modus Merewether Burger and chips meal plus a beer. Monday-Thursday lunch and dinner.
Neighbours on Market St Breakfast bruschetta with a mimosa or cold-pressed juice. Mon-Fri all day.
Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club Coconut laksa with mussels, fish, prawns and squid with a selected glass of Peter Drayton's wine.
Novotel Newcastle Beach Bistro Dalby Prawn spaghetti with a Sydney brewery beer, glass of house wine, soft drink, juice or coffee. Every night 6pm-9pm.
Pork Ewe Deli Two cheeses, two deli meats, two sodas and trimmings. Mon-Sat.
QT Newcastle Fish cheeks with a local white wine. Thurs-Sat 12pm-2.30pm.
Romberg's Rooftop Bar Crystalbrook Kingsley A selection of Pork Ewe deli cheeses and a local beer or wine. Tues-Thurs 5-10pm, Fri-Sat, 12pm-10pm.
Rydges Newcastle A seasonal lunch special with a house beer, wine or soft drink. Mon-Fri 12pm-2pm.
San Churro Rooftop Kotara Churros with two hot chocolates. Mon-Sun.
Stag & Hunter Hotel Mussels with a Thomas semillon sauvignon blanc. Every day lunch and dinner.
Susuru Ramen & Gyoza Korean fried chicken ramen with a glass of Hunter Valley wine. Every day.
Talulah Miso butter mushrooms, black garlic seasonal peas, gremolata, lemon, charred sourdough with a coffee.
The Burwood Inn Braised lamb and peas, tossed in pappardelle pasta with a glass of Margan red wine.
The Edwards Eddie's burger with schooner of Akasha Super Chill Pacific Ale.
The Great Northern Hotel Nepalese dining special with a glass of pinot grigio. Monday nights from 5pm.
The Humble Thai Cashew nut chili jam with a glass of verdelho. Monday/Wednesday/Sunday.
The Kent Hotel Two plates from pub yum cha with house beer, wine or soft drink. Mon-Sun lunch.
The Lucky Hotel Fancy pants fried chicken with a Foghorn beer or Boydell's verdelho. Lunch or dinner.
The Nags Head Hotel Tuscan cannelloni (vegan) with a Coopers Pale Ale schooner or Tinklers verdelho. Daily lunch or dinner.
The Nags Head Hotel Steak sandwich and chips, with a Coopers Pale Ale schooner. Daily lunch or dinner.
The Prince Kokoda ceviche and a glass of Crossing Creek semillon. Lunch or dinner.
Three Monkeys Cafe Cheeseburger and a Modus beer. Mon-Fri lunch only.
Urban Deli & Bar Arancini with house wine or soft drink or coffee. Tues-Fri noon-4pm.
Zeus Street Greek Rooftop Kotara Pita, chips and house wine, beer or soft drink. Mon-Fri 11am-4pm.
There are special events every day during Newcastle Food Month, from degustations to tastings to recipe classes and wine and cheese appreciation classes.
