One in eight women in NSW will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
Now think of eight women in your life, whether it's your mum, your grandmother, your aunt, your sister, your cousin or your friend.
Being diagnosed with breast cancer can be challenging enough without the added stress of navigating the healthcare system.
And despite an improving survival rate, approximately five per cent of patients are diagnosed initially with metastatic breast cancer.
To help ease the emotional and psychological toll the terminal stage of the disease takes, Newcastle has welcomed Samantha Oliver as its first McGrath Foundation dedicated breast care nurse, at Calvary Mater hospital.
"I'm there as a contact point between doctors and the different people in the healthcare system," the 29 year-old said.
"Sometimes, it can get confusing as to who to contact. It's already hard enough to go through it.
"I provide physical, emotional and psychological support to these patients and their families from when they're diagnosed right through to the end," she said.
Ms Oliver said while metastatic breast cancer patients had support, there was still a gap.
In 2022, research commissioned by the McGrath Foundation revealed that one in five people in Australia experiencing breast cancer - or 23 per cent - would miss out on the support of a dedicated breast care nurse.
"They're always going to be on a treatment plan therefore they're needing more support over a longer period of time, rather than others who need support for a short period of time," she said.
Ms Oliver said she's always had an interest in working in cancer and is passionate about ensuring no one goes through breast cancer without a breast care nurse.
"I feel as though me, being in this position, I can really make a difference.
"Just even as if it's making their lives easier in what I think is a small way, that can have a positive impact in their journey, that's why I do it," she said.
Ms Oliver said working in cancer can be difficult but knowing that she is helping people through a difficult time is what keeps her motivated.
"The times where someone's called to let you know how much they've appreciated you taking the time to speak to them or sorting something out for them ... those little moments are the positives which outweigh the negatives," she said.
Due to advances in treatment, less people are coming through the healthcare system with metastatic breast cancer but Ms Oliver urged people to check their breasts.
"If you're due for a mammogram, book that in. If you notice any changes that don't look right, see your doctor. We need to catch breast cancer early so it doesn't lead to spreading to other parts of the body," she said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
