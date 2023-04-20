Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

What's on this weekend across Newcastle and the Hunter: April 20 - 23

Updated April 20 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Velvet Rewired, Saturday and Sunday, Civic Theatre.
Velvet Rewired, Saturday and Sunday, Civic Theatre.

SATURDAY

Mega Creatures, Hunter Valley Gardens, through April 30

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.