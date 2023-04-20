Maitland Regional Art Gallery, Kungka Kupu (Strong Women), through May 21. Tjukurpa - Rita Wilson and Selinda Davidson, through May 21. Mir Giz Kemerkemer Opged Lam Zenadh Kes (Stories from the Eastern Islands - Torres Strait) by Toby Cedar, through May 28, Protraits from the Collection, through June 4.. Watch Your Step, by Laura Baker, through June 4.

