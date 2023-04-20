Mega Creatures, Hunter Valley Gardens, through April 30
Newcastle Jets v Central Coast Mariners, 5pm, McDonald Jones Stadium.
Newcastle Knights v North Queensland Cowboys, 7.35pm, in Townsville, Queensland.
Newcastle Races, Hunter Melanoma Foundation Race Day,
The Party, A risque night of cabaret fun created by Strut & Fret. Spiegeltent, Civic Park. 5pm and 7.45pm.
PBR Origin 1, Bullriding Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Velvet Rewired, a musical focused on the 1970s disco era, starring Marcia Hines, Civic Theatre.
Newcastle City Farmers Market, 7am- 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Steve Balbi, April 22, Lizotte's.
Groovin The Moo, Saturday, April 22, Maitland Showground. Amy Shark, Ball Park Music, Fat Boy Slim, Confidence Man, The Chats, Denzel Curry, Genesis Owusu, Skeggs, Sophie May, and more.
The Gum Ball, April 21-23, Dashville, featuring Paul Dempsey, The Baby Animals, The Sheepdogs, Mudhoney, and more.
Rhys Nicholson, Monday, April 24, Civic Theatre.
The Stranglers, Cambridge Hotel, Sunday, April 23.
Rob Cleworth and Alessia Sakoff, through April 23, Straitjacket Gallery.
Colonial Truth, works by Doug Heslop, The Creator Incubator, On show through April 23, noon to 5pm. 15a/50 Clyde St, Hamilton North.
Loud Sky, at The Lock Up creative space. Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 11am-3pm. 90 Hunter St, Newcastle.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery, Kungka Kupu (Strong Women), through May 21. Tjukurpa - Rita Wilson and Selinda Davidson, through May 21. Mir Giz Kemerkemer Opged Lam Zenadh Kes (Stories from the Eastern Islands - Torres Strait) by Toby Cedar, through May 28, Protraits from the Collection, through June 4.. Watch Your Step, by Laura Baker, through June 4.
Museum of Art & Culture yapang Lake Macquarie, The Archibald Prize 2022, through May 21.
Peta Lumley, first solo photography show, Be Home Before The Lights Come On, through April 27, Onwards Gallery.
Anzac Day, Tuesday, April 25.
The World is a Vampire Tour, April 29, Newcastle Entertainment Centre. Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Amyl & The Sniffers, plus pro wrestling.
Hunter Valley Steamfest, April 29-30.
King Charles coronation, May 6 in England.
Olive Tree Markets, May 6, Civic Park.
Rolling Thunder Vietnam, May 12 & 13, Civic Theatre.
Mother's Day, May 14.
Newcastle Knights next home game, May 14, against Gold Coast Titans.
Maitland Taste Festival, May 19-21.
Jane Barnes Band, June 1 & 2, Lizotte's.
Farewell Festival, June 23-25, Cambridge Hotel,featuring Grinspoon, Boo Seeka, Thundamentals, Polish Club, British India, Jack River, The Rubens, Dune Rats, Seth Sentry, The Smith Street Band and more.
Aine Tyrrell, July 1, Stag & Hunter.
The Waifs, July 14, Civic Theatre.
